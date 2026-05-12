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John Fetterman Urges People to Get Over Their TDS Over the Reflecting Pool Paint Job

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

First, there was Ballroom Derangement Syndrome, which has given way to Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. Even though the painting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is well underway, as we reported on Monday, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, a nonprofit, has sued to stop work on the refurbishment, apparently to preserve its "solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial." Yeah, algae and goose poop.

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Every major legacy news outlet is reporting on this, but we'll go with New York Times investigative reporter David Fahrenthold's take:

Wow, $13 million. The government spent more than that in the time it took to read this sentence.

Around $34 million.

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The Biden-era bid was for $300 million and was expected to take three years to complete.

To socialists, there should be no profit margin.

The one sane Democrat left, Sen. John Fetterman, told critics to get over it and enjoy the result.

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A lot more.

An $11 million Somali daycare fraudster in Minnesota was just given probation by Attorney General Keith Ellison. That's one guy. Claw back the money and make him pay for the paint job.

***

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