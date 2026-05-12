John Fetterman Urges People to Get Over Their TDS Over the Reflecting Pool Paint Job

First, there was Ballroom Derangement Syndrome, which has given way to Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome. Even though the painting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is well underway, as we reported on Monday, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, a nonprofit, has sued to stop work on the refurbishment, apparently to preserve its "solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial." Yeah, algae and goose poop.

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Every major legacy news outlet is reporting on this, but we'll go with New York Times investigative reporter David Fahrenthold's take:

NEW: The cost of President Trump's plan to repair the Reflecting Pool has jumped by 88 percent, to $13.1M, gov't records show.



The price appears to include a 20 percent profit margin for Trump's handpicked contractor, who got the job in a no-bid contract.… — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) May 11, 2026

Wow, $13 million. The government spent more than that in the time it took to read this sentence.

Where was all of this energy when Joe Biden spent BILLIONS on just a few EV charging stations? 🤡 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) May 11, 2026

20% profit margin for a contractor is not exactly a scandal. — Craig Lawrence (@clawrence) May 11, 2026

So what? It's a resource that will be enjoyed by millions. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 12, 2026

Stfu you deranged Trump hater. If Biden had it fixed for $300 million, you'd be praising his actions. — Red Rover (@redrovera1) May 11, 2026

@grok what did Obbama spend on Lincoln Pool? — America is back! (@nancylee2016) May 11, 2026

Around $34 million.

@grok what was the original bid and length of time to complete? Was it something like $300 million? Who gave the bid for $300 million and when? — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) May 12, 2026

The Biden-era bid was for $300 million and was expected to take three years to complete.

What is an acceptable profit margin to you ?

What are the profit margins of the liberal funded programs ?



Genuinely curious — JackedBasedMgr (@JackedBasedMgr) May 12, 2026

Prior administrations wanted $300M to do this; Trump did it with $13.1M? What a cost saving rock star. — Magnus Flaherty (@FlahertyMagnus) May 11, 2026

To the economically challenged liberals, 20% is a universal profit margin for a job well done. — Larry House (@larryhouse) May 11, 2026

I don’t bid on jobs with less than 30% margins. Unless it is a charity or a nonprofit that needs the work done. — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) May 11, 2026

To socialists, there should be no profit margin.

So glad Trump repaired the Reflecting Pool for just $13 Million when the Democrats under Biden were demanding $300 Million! Imagine the Democrat’s grift on $300 Million. lol. 🤡 — John Gardner (@JWG2001) May 11, 2026

The one sane Democrat left, Sen. John Fetterman, told critics to get over it and enjoy the result.

Stop this henpecking.



$13M? This is an iconic American place and was in serious disrepair.



Get over the TDS and celebrate this is getting done for our 250th. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X5PcTHfv8h — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 11, 2026

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They will literally complain about anything. 😂 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 11, 2026

Obama spent nearly 2.5 times that amount on a renovation to the reflecting pool. And it took two years to complete.



Nobody bitched about that at the time, but the left has gone completely batshit insane since then. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 11, 2026

Thanks for saying this Sen. Fetterman. Keeping our Capitol looking good matters.



That’s what President Trump is doing and it should be commended. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 11, 2026

It’s hilarious that liberals will believe the soft-handed coddled elite snoots on CNN instead of a seasoned real estate developer with 60 years of construction experience. — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) May 11, 2026

Why do Democrats hate beauty?



Tell us, John. You’re a Democrat. Why do they hate beauty and mock the good?



It is almost demonic. It’s getting harder and harder to support them. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) May 11, 2026

This is literally a rounding error in the US budget.



They only get fiscally responsible when it is unpatriotic. — Leonard Joyner (@LeonardMJoyner) May 12, 2026

There are Somalian fraudsters that have robbed taxpayers of more. This is a comparative bargain. — Mister Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) May 11, 2026

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A lot more.

Still pennies in comparison to the train we don’t have in California — El Jefe (@ElJefe9295) May 12, 2026

As I’m sure you’re aware, logic does not work on these people. They want to be miserable. — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) May 11, 2026

An $11 million Somali daycare fraudster in Minnesota was just given probation by Attorney General Keith Ellison. That's one guy. Claw back the money and make him pay for the paint job.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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