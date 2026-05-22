Moan of ‘Arc’: CNN’s Kasie Hunt Has ‘Grave’ Concerns About Trump’s America 250 Triumphal Arch in D.C.

President Donald Trump is building a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence. Some are calling it the ‘Arc de Trump.’ Unsurprisingly, Democrats are losing their minds over the semiquincentennial arch. This monumental madness extends to CNN's studios.

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Here’s CNN anchor Kasie Hunt nitpicking on the arching addition. (WATCH)

The look of horror on this woman’s face- I really hope they find a cure for TDS. I can’t imagine trying to function with this disease. pic.twitter.com/pr0uDWdHtj — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 22, 2026

Every sentence is like a dagger in her heart. She should quit. The winning will continue ! — Mary fields (@Maryfields32861) May 22, 2026

Yeah it’s a real plague. TDS is real 😆 — Patriot Vato (@PatriotVato88) May 22, 2026

Oh, how we wish TDS meds really existed.

Posters say the so-called ‘obstruction’ construction is nothing of the sort.

At first I thought maybe she had a point. Then I rewound the images. You can’t see the building or the dots of graves. The arch almost helps highlight the building she’s talking about as you’d be driving through the arch. — Lisa F (@TootlesKitty45) May 22, 2026

The building at the top of Arlington National Cemetery is Arlington, the home of Robert E Lee. — Jim O'Kane (@TVDadsdotcom) May 22, 2026

I mean, it’s gonna look awesome when you’re going through the tunnel. It’s gonna see the building in the background right in the middle of it. It’s like it’s gonna frame it. — Klay (@klay_anderson) May 22, 2026

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are upset that Trump is permanently leaving his mark on Washington, D.C.

Commenters say ‘journalists’ should stop looking up and turn their attention to the streets where they walk. (WATCH)

She’s likes this view instead pic.twitter.com/5LXnYiEpPX — Texas HODL 🟠 (@jmjtex) May 22, 2026

It's crazy... that view bothers her but the view of thousands of homeless on the streets of LA and NYC and every other city run by people her network supports apparently doesn't ...this is why CNN and the rest of the fake news is a joke — 🇺🇸 Michael Silva 🇺🇸 (@Mkslvafgc) May 22, 2026

We used to be a country that built towering monuments. Trump is bringing that back.

Posters are tired of the left looking for fault in everything Trump does, and then creating those ‘faults’ when their partisanship turns up nothing.

The fact that they even took time to show how it would look from every single side is pathetic. How desperate are you to do something like this? I mean, you just wasted a whole lot of time for no apparent reason. Surprised you did not show how it would have looked from a freaking airplane — 💥East_Coast_Bull💥 (@DanDacosta8) May 22, 2026

The fake outrage is just so predictable. — Mike 🟢🙌🏻🟠 (@MCJ843) May 22, 2026

That’s why these ‘news’ networks are crumbling and losing their influence. It all feels like a rerun, where the tired 'twist ending' is always how they were wrong about everything.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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