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Moan of ‘Arc’: CNN’s Kasie Hunt Has ‘Grave’ Concerns About Trump’s America 250 Triumphal Arch in D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is building a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence. Some are calling it the ‘Arc de Trump.’ Unsurprisingly, Democrats are losing their minds over the semiquincentennial arch. This monumental madness extends to CNN's studios.

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Here’s CNN anchor Kasie Hunt nitpicking on the arching addition. (WATCH)

Oh, how we wish TDS meds really existed.

Posters say the so-called ‘obstruction’ construction is nothing of the sort.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are upset that Trump is permanently leaving his mark on Washington, D.C.

Commenters say ‘journalists’ should stop looking up and turn their attention to the streets where they walk. (WATCH)

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We used to be a country that built towering monuments. Trump is bringing that back.

Posters are tired of the left looking for fault in everything Trump does, and then creating those ‘faults’ when their partisanship turns up nothing.

The fact that they even took time to show how it would look from every single side is pathetic. How desperate are you to do something like this? I mean, you just wasted a whole lot of time for no apparent reason. Surprised you did not show how it would have looked from a freaking airplane

— 💥East_Coast_Bull💥 (@DanDacosta8) May 22, 2026

That’s why these ‘news’ networks are crumbling and losing their influence. It all feels like a rerun, where the tired 'twist ending' is always how they were wrong about everything.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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