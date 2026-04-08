VA Gov. Spanberger Shamelessly Steals Youngkin’s Jobs Boom for Her Own Fake Victory Lap

Abigail Spanberger, the new Governor of Virginia who has quickly become unpopular, is taking a victory lap about all the new jobs she is bringing to her state. There is just one problem. Youngkin did that.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sent media a press release titled, "Governor Spanberger Signs Bills Into Law Welcoming 3,250 New Jobs, $7.1 Billion in Business Investment to Virginia."



Each company listed in the press release announced their investment in Virginia when Glenn… https://t.co/cZK3K53ux6 pic.twitter.com/mtYdGgn8re — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 8, 2026

Take a well deserved bow, sir.

Democrats always take credit for what they DO NOT do. How do u support such a corrupt party? Everything they do is INSANE. #democrats #midterms https://t.co/sS7OmtkQ6F — AmericaFirstMAGA (@T56481First) April 8, 2026

Apparently, Abigail's motto is: 'if you can't be a good Governor, cosplay as the last guy'.

Lol, you are getting nervous about those poll numbers, huh?https://t.co/ElxiWUKbc6 — Marla Bordelon (@MarlaBordelon2) April 8, 2026

Just call her Abigail 'Spaz'berger.

This is a thing Dems do (Hobbs did it here in AZ with policies/jobs Ducey secured before leaving office) and they need to be called out on it more: https://t.co/mwJidhGPxT — Brittany (@bccover) April 8, 2026

Claim credit for the hard work of others? Sounds about like them.

@GovernorVA74 Governor Youngkin, you need to VERY publicly—on TV, radio, Social Media, and at Townhalls—correctly attribute these investments to your Administration and the Republicans in the Legislature, and call out Governor Spanberger for trying to take credit. This is Trench… https://t.co/AwfhHzecF3 — CamoandAmmo (@TBack40) April 8, 2026

He's likely enjoying a bit of a private life, but popping his head in to remind Virginia just how great he was is a great idea.

The facts Abigail doesn't want folks to see.

Typical female liberal, claiming someone else's work as their own. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 8, 2026

To be fair, the males do it too.

She’s a fraud. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 8, 2026

Thus repeating a cycle:



Democrats destroy an economy through heavy regulations, taxes, and authoritarian control. Businesses leave or shut down.



Republicans come in and repeal regulations, lower taxes, and offer incentives for businesses. Growth begins again.



Rinse and repeat — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) April 8, 2026

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When will voters ever learn.

I wonder how many will pull out... — JohnCharles (@Aethilgar1) April 8, 2026

Good question.

And now they are likely regretting it!! pic.twitter.com/UvCpw69Ngh — Jackie Lawlor (@JackieLawlor) April 8, 2026

For the sake of the good people of Virginia who didn't vote for Spanberger, let's hope they stay put.

LIAR! You pathological liar! Not one of those achievements occurred under your reign.



Not one! pic.twitter.com/vNN6Q9cDao — 🇨🇦🇺🇸Catarina 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@CatVanBeest) April 8, 2026

She continues to lie so she can cover up her incompetence. — Cindy (@Cindy0073842394) April 8, 2026

Exactly right.

When looking into Democrats DNA, do you think that will be the discovery of the congenital liar gene?



And can we use mRNA therapy to reprogram those genes? — TJ (@Valdar1Tj) April 8, 2026

Fetterman's therapy seemed to help. Maybe there is hope for the rest of them.

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