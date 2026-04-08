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VA Gov. Spanberger Shamelessly Steals Youngkin’s Jobs Boom for Her Own Fake Victory Lap

justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Abigail Spanberger, the new Governor of Virginia who has quickly become unpopular, is taking a victory lap about all the new jobs she is bringing to her state. There is just one problem. Youngkin did that.

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Take a well deserved bow, sir.

Apparently, Abigail's motto is: 'if you can't be a good Governor, cosplay as the last guy'.

Just call her Abigail 'Spaz'berger.

Claim credit for the hard work of others? Sounds about like them.

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He's likely enjoying a bit of a private life, but popping his head in to remind Virginia just how great he was is a great idea.

The facts Abigail doesn't want folks to see.

To be fair, the males do it too.

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When will voters ever learn.

Good question.

For the sake of the good people of Virginia who didn't vote for Spanberger, let's hope they stay put.

Exactly right.

Fetterman's therapy seemed to help. Maybe there is hope for the rest of them.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY GLENN YOUNGKIN JOBS VIRGINIA

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