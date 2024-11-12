Lefties ALWAYS Eat Their Own: Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Defends Trans Athlete Remarks (and He SHOULD)

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 12, 2024
ImgFlip

This writer is a fan of Napoleon Bonaparte, and especially his remark to 'never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

So she'll gladly sit back and watch as the Left continues to learn all the wrong lessons from their catastrophic election loss. Because they're not not learning anything, their takeaways are the polar opposite of what they need to right the ship of their political party.

There are a few voices of sanity on the Left, but their message is not being well-received.

Rep. Seth Moulton, for example. He's a reliable Democrat -- pro-gun control, more than happy to shill for high-speed rail, and a true believer on Russian-Trump collusion.

But Moulton committed a cardinal sin: he questioned the trans agenda and now the Left are piling on:

More from CBS News (emphasis added):

Rep. Seth Moulton is defending controversial remarks that he made about transgender athletes in the wake of the presidential election.

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign spent millions on anti-trans political ads this fall. The Massachusetts Congressman told The New York Times after Trump's win that 'Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone' and called for a new approach from the party on the transgender issues.

'I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that,' Moulton told The Times.

The Boston Globe reported that a top aide to Moulton resigned after his comments appeared in The Times, and there were protests outside his Salem office. 

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Moulton is correct.

The fact the Lefties who worked for him are resigning and others are protesting tells us he was right over the target.

Pure propaganda.

Of course they didn't.

That's exactly what they're doing.

The perfect image.

Not to the vast majority of people. And here we thought the Left loved democracy. Guess not.

They're cowards, and some of them still support that insanity.

BINGO.

Moulton is a good father. He doesn't want his daughters to get hurt playing against boys. There is nothing wrong with that.

Very incredible, no?

It sure is.

The Left never think they're the controversial, out of touch ones.

Because he's right.

