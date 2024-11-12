Lefties ALWAYS Eat Their Own: Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Defends Trans Athlete Remarks (and He SHOULD)

This writer is a fan of Napoleon Bonaparte, and especially his remark to 'never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

So she'll gladly sit back and watch as the Left continues to learn all the wrong lessons from their catastrophic election loss. Because they're not not learning anything, their takeaways are the polar opposite of what they need to right the ship of their political party.

There are a few voices of sanity on the Left, but their message is not being well-received.

Rep. Seth Moulton, for example. He's a reliable Democrat -- pro-gun control, more than happy to shill for high-speed rail, and a true believer on Russian-Trump collusion.

But Moulton committed a cardinal sin: he questioned the trans agenda and now the Left are piling on:

Rep. Seth Moulton is defending controversial remarks that he made about transgender athletes.

https://t.co/L8nPCaATld — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2024

More from CBS News (emphasis added):

Rep. Seth Moulton is defending controversial remarks that he made about transgender athletes in the wake of the presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign spent millions on anti-trans political ads this fall. The Massachusetts Congressman told The New York Times after Trump's win that 'Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone' and called for a new approach from the party on the transgender issues. 'I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that,' Moulton told The Times. The Boston Globe reported that a top aide to Moulton resigned after his comments appeared in The Times, and there were protests outside his Salem office.

The fact the Lefties who worked for him are resigning and others are protesting tells us he was right over the target.

They were not controversial. Your slavish devotion to radical gender ideology is evil and not journalism. Because you don’t do journalism but propaganda. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2024

The controversial remarks:



- Boys cannot be girls.

- Boys should not play on girls teams.



And here I was worried that Democrats might wise up about their trans insanity after losing so badly. Guess not lol. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 12, 2024

You understand, telling the truth isn’t controversial. You’re controversial for policing the language. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 12, 2024

Here is the quote the radical left is forcing him to defend. This is why they lost and why they will always lose.



“I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to… pic.twitter.com/p04Eluliro — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) November 12, 2024

They were not controversial — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 12, 2024

Not to the vast majority of people. And here we thought the Left loved democracy. Guess not.

You can practically see all the Dems who were so happy he said what he said but are too cowardly to support it now after the backlash. But if they supported it initially, the backlash would be much less and ineffective. https://t.co/FmivjMVWpG — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 12, 2024

They're cowards, and some of them still support that insanity.

Controversial is thinking boys should beat up girls in sports. Not a father voicing his concerns for the safety of his daughters, that is king s**t https://t.co/uF3OjENauc — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 12, 2024

Moulton is a good father. He doesn't want his daughters to get hurt playing against boys. There is nothing wrong with that.

Simply incredible. A reliable gun-grabbing Democrat finally says something normal about gender. His staff starts resigning, there’s protests at his office, and left wing 501c3’s and fellow Democrats start condemning him. https://t.co/MiFC4cUDtS pic.twitter.com/O4SroPb6mm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 12, 2024

85/15 issue = “controversial” is the problem https://t.co/KuUbHqPZG7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 12, 2024

“My daughters shouldn’t get run over by males” is “controversial?” 70% of Americans agree.



Wouldn’t that make DISAGREEING with him “controversial?” https://t.co/9sav6ANUZB — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) November 12, 2024

The Left never think they're the controversial, out of touch ones.

Gallup last year found the public sides with Moulton 69-26% https://t.co/kTTKaDoW2T — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) November 12, 2024

