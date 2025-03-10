Australian Politician and Volunteers Catch Deadly Singing Bug That’s Infected D.C. Protest...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on March 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's Monday, and you know what that means! Yep, you have to drag yourself into a brand new work week and say goodbye to the weekend.

The good news is that the memes and funny content have been flowing from the folks at Twitter/X, and we're ready to share some of the best we found this week.

Let's do this!

Ha! We like it.

Steve Harvey is flat-out just spittin' facts here. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Fair warning, cat-loving Twitchy friends … you may not like this next one.

Bwahaha! We're sorry! 😂

Boom! Nicely done.

We want to hang out with this lady.

When you order your New Testament from Temu.

LOL! Why not?

HAHA!

Disclaimer: Twitchy and Monday Morning Meme Madness does not provide medical advice.

Sex Change the Subject: Dems Parrot New Talking Points on Transgender Athletes in Media Appearances
Warren Squire
Fact check: True.

Cats know exactly what they're doing.

Exactly! Cats are in charge. 😂

That's good. 😂

We shouldn't even live in a world where that joke makes sense, but here we are.

HAHAHA! Accurate.

Seriously, the rest of us should jettison these people into the sun. 😂

LOL! We're definitely trying this one.

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

This is a guy thing. Once they got the idea, somebody had to do it. Those are the rules. 😂

HAHA! Maxine as a mandrake root is perfect! 💀💀💀

Bingo!

This past week was wild, y'all! The specter of the JD Vance memes took off, and they were hilarious.

We'll include a few here, but check out our coverage of the Vance memes from the Twitchy team. Even VP Vance likes them!

So darn good. 😂

Vance joining in on the fun made liberal heads explode.

Yes, we know … it's Saturday Night Live, but this one is funny.

We're not sure what was up with you folks and dad jokes this week, but we'll share a few and we can cringe-laugh together.

YOWZA! That is bad. Yes, we laughed.

Let's see what else you've got …

… oh no … this may have been a mistake.

Ok, we'll stop, but this is exactly the reaction you're going for, dads. Stay strong!

LOL! Been there, done that.

He had her so confused. 😂

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten Luden's like they were candy … or a box of Luden's.

HA! Y'all are wrong for this!

The oranges don't even realize they're going to rot in that prison. 😂

LOLOLOL!

(Language Warning)

Sometimes there's nothing you can do but laugh.

It's probably for the best. Second dates eventually lead to her wanting the Ring of Power.

Please don't do this, internet! 😂

We're going WAY back for our classic comedy routine this week. We give you Abbott and Costello.

We don't get a lot of that style of comedy these days. They had to be sharp to pull that routine off.

Hey, we know it's Monday, and that's not a good thing for many of us, but at least we're not miserable Democrats, dressed like Pepto Bismol and waving our ping-pong paddles around while Trump destroys us.

We're sure this week will yield plenty of funny, and we'll be here next Monday to share it with you!

Until we meme again …

