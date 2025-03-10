It's Monday, and you know what that means! Yep, you have to drag yourself into a brand new work week and say goodbye to the weekend.

The good news is that the memes and funny content have been flowing from the folks at Twitter/X, and we're ready to share some of the best we found this week.

Let's do this!

Ha! We like it.

She needs to understand 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4pPh2rERF0 — Bishop 🇬🇧 (@Ezenegwu) March 4, 2025

Steve Harvey is flat-out just spittin' facts here. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Fair warning, cat-loving Twitchy friends … you may not like this next one.

Bwahaha! We're sorry! 😂

Boom! Nicely done.

We want to hang out with this lady.

When you order your New Testament from Temu.

Ladies with their homemade Sourdough be like.. pic.twitter.com/jUMeYeHqW9 — MoCheezePlz (@Yeahaboutthat3) March 4, 2025

LOL! Why not?

Morning. That flu is all over the house now. Feeling better than the rest of the family, due to altering an old routine that growing up during the 80s in South Florida ingrained in me: pic.twitter.com/cYze5Pilui — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 7, 2025

HAHA!

Disclaimer: Twitchy and Monday Morning Meme Madness does not provide medical advice.

Time for a 48 second laugh.

Fun clip. 🤣 Breathe. pic.twitter.com/lIog4Q9zMk — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) March 4, 2025

Fact check: True.

Cats know exactly what they're doing.

Exactly! Cats are in charge. 😂

That's good. 😂

Transgender Mouse Obliterates Female Mouse In Laboratory MMA Event https://t.co/Rx7dL4Z5C9 pic.twitter.com/yLjhfryY2K — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 7, 2025

We shouldn't even live in a world where that joke makes sense, but here we are.

HAHAHA! Accurate.

Seriously, the rest of us should jettison these people into the sun. 😂

வீட்ல Try பண்ணிப் பாருங்க, மாட்டுனா கம்பெனி பொறுப்பல்ல 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OACAp6RuFD — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) March 8, 2025

LOL! We're definitely trying this one.

Not to brag, but I'm about to get free candy and you're not... pic.twitter.com/sBAX3FGKRA — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) March 7, 2025

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

This is a guy thing. Once they got the idea, somebody had to do it. Those are the rules. 😂

🧙‍♂️and the truth is coming to light.... Revelio! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ak5HUdJ3lS — Lunara Carberry (@LunaraCarberry) March 5, 2025

HAHA! Maxine as a mandrake root is perfect! 💀💀💀

Bob Hope on “How to Spot a Democrat”

Let me know if you recognize the clues. pic.twitter.com/XXdOFzf1F6 — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 8, 2025

Bingo!

JD Vance still approves the memes. pic.twitter.com/rIyjKxMKQG — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) March 9, 2025

This past week was wild, y'all! The specter of the JD Vance memes took off, and they were hilarious.

We'll include a few here, but check out our coverage of the Vance memes from the Twitchy team. Even VP Vance likes them!

So darn good. 😂

Vance joining in on the fun made liberal heads explode.

Yes, we know … it's Saturday Night Live, but this one is funny.

We're not sure what was up with you folks and dad jokes this week, but we'll share a few and we can cringe-laugh together.

POSSIBLY THE WORST IN HISTORY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/RUTNuL7K56 — Mike (@NCSecession) March 9, 2025

YOWZA! That is bad. Yes, we laughed.

Let's see what else you've got …

… oh no … this may have been a mistake.

Ok, we'll stop, but this is exactly the reaction you're going for, dads. Stay strong!

LOL! Been there, done that.

Leave these folk alone 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LNef36SKb6 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 9, 2025

He had her so confused. 😂

Ok...let's just call it what it was...



CANDY! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6KPtQ2ltw — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) March 8, 2025

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten Luden's like they were candy … or a box of Luden's.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I would totally do this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CNs2IUNCHe — Jodi (@GenuinelyJodi) March 9, 2025

HA! Y'all are wrong for this!

😂 so real pic.twitter.com/Figb4zqA1R — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 9, 2025

The oranges don't even realize they're going to rot in that prison. 😂

……anyway, that’s how I saved $450 per year simply by buying a $3 pair of scissors pic.twitter.com/VmecFkPoUL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 10, 2025

LOLOLOL!

(Language Warning)

Sometimes there's nothing you can do but laugh.

Can’t help but think of a few of my male friends here … lol



*cough cough* pic.twitter.com/6wutZAHiEe — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 4, 2025

It's probably for the best. Second dates eventually lead to her wanting the Ring of Power.

Please don't do this, internet! 😂

We're going WAY back for our classic comedy routine this week. We give you Abbott and Costello.

Lou Costello died OTD in 1959.

Abbott and Costello performed 'Who's on First?' hundreds of times. It was rarely performed the same way twice, and this version from The Naughty Nineties (1945) is considered their finest recorded rendition. It's a stunning display of comedy timing. pic.twitter.com/I0bC4Zqyyz — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) March 3, 2025

We don't get a lot of that style of comedy these days. They had to be sharp to pull that routine off.

Hey, we know it's Monday, and that's not a good thing for many of us, but at least we're not miserable Democrats, dressed like Pepto Bismol and waving our ping-pong paddles around while Trump destroys us.

We're sure this week will yield plenty of funny, and we'll be here next Monday to share it with you!

Until we meme again …