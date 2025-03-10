GOOD GAZA! Paterson Mayor Calls New Jersey City the 'Capital of Palestine in...
'I Missed No Point': Bethany Mandel Sets Piers Morgan STRAIGHT on Why Israel Can Cut Off Gaza's Power

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 10, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Over the weekend, Israel announced it was cutting off electricity to Gaza amid the post-ceasefire escalation of tensions in the region.

Why Israel is supplying electricity to a region populated by Hamas terrorists that want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map is a testament to how patient and giving Israel has been with those who seek to destroy it.

We also cannot forget that Hamas routinely damages infrastructure -- like water pipes -- to use the materials to make rockets that target Israel.

British media personality Piers Morgan, unsurprisingly, thinks this is wrong.

So it's wrong for Israel to provide Gaza with power when their governing body -- Hamas -- won't in the first place?

Why does Israel have any obligation to provide utilities to a nation that won't provide for itself?

Bethany Mandel, who has been a tireless champion for the hostages taken by Hamas back in October 2023, asked Piers some very simple questions:

To which Morgan responded, as only he can:

We did not miss your point, Piers.

And neither did Bethany:

Boom.

Othe X users had answers, too.

Israel did not have to do this, and now they no longer are.

Piers would argue we do. Because reasons.

