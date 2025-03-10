'I Missed No Point': Bethany Mandel Sets Piers Morgan STRAIGHT on Why Israel Can Cut Off Gaza's Power

Over the weekend, Israel announced it was cutting off electricity to Gaza amid the post-ceasefire escalation of tensions in the region.

#BreakingNews Israel has said it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza pic.twitter.com/qQ4K1KsFI7 — PA Media (@PA) March 9, 2025

Why Israel is supplying electricity to a region populated by Hamas terrorists that want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map is a testament to how patient and giving Israel has been with those who seek to destroy it.

We also cannot forget that Hamas routinely damages infrastructure -- like water pipes -- to use the materials to make rockets that target Israel.

British media personality Piers Morgan, unsurprisingly, thinks this is wrong.

This is wrong.

And it’s wrong that Israel even retains the power over Gaza to do this. https://t.co/EIsCcxOaem — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2025

So it's wrong for Israel to provide Gaza with power when their governing body -- Hamas -- won't in the first place?

Why does Israel have any obligation to provide utilities to a nation that won't provide for itself?

Bethany Mandel, who has been a tireless champion for the hostages taken by Hamas back in October 2023, asked Piers some very simple questions:

Should the allies have supplied electricity to Nazi Germany and Auschwitz? Should Hamas have spent their donor resources building infrastructure instead of terror tunnels and rockets? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 9, 2025

To which Morgan responded, as only he can:

You missed my point.. why does Israel control power into Gaza at all? What gives them that right? https://t.co/Or5VeNV19s — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2025

We did not miss your point, Piers.

And neither did Bethany:

Israel controls it because Hamas did not bother to put any resources of their own into taking care of their own population. I missed no point. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 9, 2025

Boom.

Othe X users had answers, too.

Because the elected government of Azza redirected its own power for terror, so Israel generously supplied its own.



Time to stop doing that. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 9, 2025

Israel did not have to do this, and now they no longer are.

If Mexico were to spend its entire federal budget on bolstering drug cartel instead of providing Mexicans electricity, Mexico would not have the right to demand electricity from the US. — Strxwmxn 🤘 (@strxwmxn) March 9, 2025

Piers would argue we do. Because reasons.