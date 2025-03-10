'You Believe in Pregnant Men': Twitter Gives Stephen King a HARD Lesson in What a 'Lunatic' Is

It's only been a few weeks since America's Elderly Lesbian Aunt (some people prefer to call him 'Stephen King') returned to Twitter with his tail tucked between his legs because he wasn't satisfying his neurotic lust for attention on other social media platforms.

In the few tweets he has sent out since his return, he has taken the time to side with any country he could other than the United States. This includes Ukraine, Canada, and someplace we've never heard of called 'Maine.'

Of course, this is because the TDS worms have never left King's brain and never will. And now he has been infested with EDS (Elon Derangement Syndrome) as well. And Vance Derangement Syndrome, and Hegseth Derangement Syndrome, and so on, and so on.

This morning, King decided that the best argument he could muster against the Trump administration would be to call everyone in it a 'lunatic.'

It's official: The lunatics are running the asylum. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 10, 2025

Really? THEY are the lunatics for wanting to bring peace to Ukraine, eliminate waste and corruption from the federal government, and expel illegal criminals who swarmed our border for four years at Joe Biden's open invitation?

Yeah, this wasn't ever going to go the way that King wanted it to.

Twitter quickly reminded him what a 'lunatic' REALLY is. (Hint: King voted for all of them.)

The last administration believed in pregnant men. https://t.co/j6425sS0cW — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 10, 2025

LOL.

The American left has gone so far beyond parody that even the owner of The Babylon Bee is having a hard time keeping up with them.

The last administration believed that Biden was a sentient being. https://t.co/P7izTXTa2k — Waterboy (@GMRench) March 10, 2025

Oh, they never believed it. They just lied to America for four years that he was.

And King cheered that lie along.

Says the side who doesn’t even know what a woman is.

Retard. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 10, 2025

OOF.

Seeing so many of the incompetent, in some cases mentally ill, members of the Biden administration and their supporters all together like that truly is a picture worth a thousand words.

None of those words are good for Democrats or the horror author who is one of their most vocal supporters.

Now that we think about it, even just ONE picture is worth a thousand words. Minimum.

Yea, we have decided against her.............................. pic.twitter.com/1Qi6FOSo7n — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) March 10, 2025

Whew ... bullet dodged, America.

We chose wisely.

That recent vote tally is still remarkable to behold. More than 200 House Democrats and not a single one of them voted to protect women and girls from being violated by men (neither did any Democrat in the Senate).

'Lunatics' doesn't even begin to describe the current state of the Democrat Party.

Stephen - are these the lunatics you speak of? https://t.co/OB39gR4Jfh — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 10, 2025

Yes, let's not leave out how quickly the left turns to violence as their solution to Americans voting in HUGE numbers against their insane policies.

These are the same people who cheered Luigi Mangione and who lamented that Thomas Matthew Crooks wasn't a better shot.

HA.

Yes, indeed. Permanently.

The so-called 'lunatics' are actually bringing much-needed change and efficiency to a broken system—Trump and Musk are bold leaders shaking up the status quo, not running it into the ground. — Jammles (@jammles9) March 10, 2025

According to the latest national debt clock, DOGE has already helped to eliminate $175 BILLION in waste from the government in less than two months of work.

What a 'lunatic' idea. Right, Mr. King?

I don’t remember you being in charge of anything? https://t.co/cKgGT52ybM — Gracie Stogsdill (@GracieStogsdil1) March 10, 2025

And he never will be, thank God.

Says the one who can't decide if he is going to stay gone or not. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) March 10, 2025

That's a good point. King probably SHOULD seek intensive therapy for his obsessive love/hate relationship with Twitter.

And heavy doses of medication.

Sanity does seem crazy to the mentally ill. I hope you get help at some point. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) March 10, 2025

He won't. Stephen King has officially gone crazier than Cujo with rabies, and he isn't ever coming back from that.

But we'll keep laughing at him ... until the next time he announces that he is leaving Twitter forever, that is.