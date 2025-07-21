Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was ‘Sanitized’

As Twitchy reported on July 12, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz took a tour of "Alligator Alcatraz" and was shocked that detainees were living in cages. Air-conditioned cages, but cages. Detainees had complained that the A/C was too cold, just as the illegals put up at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York threw away thousands of dollars of catered meals every day because they were "too sweet." We assured her not to worry; their deportation paperwork was being processed, and they'd be back in their home countries soon. Alligator Alcatraz is a very temporary holding facility for illegals.

Advertisement

Wasserman Schultz appeared on MSNBC to, as the chyron reads, "describe inhumane conditions at ICE site." Her tour guides wouldn't let her near the detainees, who were packed in like sardines, but not nearly as tightly as those kids in Barack Obama's cages.

Our Everglades internment camp tour was clearly sanitized — they refused to show us the medical facility or let us talk to detainees.



The cruel, crowded conditions were still obvious. pic.twitter.com/L7em8CQcyo — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) July 21, 2025

So it isn’t the Waldorf Astoria? Good to know. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 21, 2025

Good. They had every opportunity to leave on their own terms. — Reggie (@ReggieGrande) July 21, 2025

With a free plane ticket and $1,000 spending cash.

It still sounds very plush conditions to me. — Rick Johnson (@Cookie_BigRick) July 21, 2025

Hey Debbie. I know a way they can avoid going there totally and will never have to suffer such horrible conditions. I bet you know too — souparmon (@souparmonTN) July 21, 2025

Seems like they could've avoided the whole affair by having stayed in their home countries. pic.twitter.com/cM8EfWXXSk — VoxDawg - Pattern Recognizer (@VoxDawg) July 21, 2025

Guess what

We don't believe you — DDawg16 (@ddawg169) July 21, 2025

If you did your job we wouldn't need ICE facilities — Eyes On (@retinaldoctor) July 21, 2025

What is your evidence that it was clearly sanitized. — For Freedom and Liberty (@OneMoreBrian) July 21, 2025

Because she said so.

It’s brand new and you claim it was sanitized? Thank you for helping Trump with every word you speak! — Electric Eye 👀🇺🇸 (@KCChiefsJim) July 21, 2025

Calm down lady. We voted for this. — WorriedinMichigan (@Lon_7XA) July 21, 2025

Why are you lying? There is literally footage of the food, and living conditions. And it is better than any of our jails out there. — Patrick (@The1PDP) July 21, 2025

We haven't taken the tour, but we have seen the inside of Alligator Alcatraz, and it looked pretty nice for a detention facility — at least they weren't sleeping on the ground, like they did during the Biden administration.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.