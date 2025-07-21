Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was ‘Sanitized’

In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 21, 2025

As Twitchy reported on July 12, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz took a tour of "Alligator Alcatraz" and was shocked that detainees were living in cages. Air-conditioned cages, but cages. Detainees had complained that the A/C was too cold, just as the illegals put up at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York threw away thousands of dollars of catered meals every day because they were "too sweet." We assured her not to worry; their deportation paperwork was being processed, and they'd be back in their home countries soon. Alligator Alcatraz is a very temporary holding facility for illegals.

Wasserman Schultz appeared on MSNBC to, as the chyron reads, "describe inhumane conditions at ICE site." Her tour guides wouldn't let her near the detainees, who were packed in like sardines, but not nearly as tightly as those kids in Barack Obama's cages.

With a free plane ticket and $1,000 spending cash.

We haven't taken the tour, but we have seen the inside of Alligator Alcatraz, and it looked pretty nice for a detention facility — at least they weren't sleeping on the ground, like they did during the Biden administration.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

