NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reaffirms Sanctuary City Status After CBP Officer Shot by Illegal

We really hate to say it, but we're rooting for incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams against communist Zohran Mamdani. Before he became mayor, Adams made a campaign promise that New York would remain a sanctuary city, and he reminded reporters of that Monday during a press conference about an off-duty CBP officer who was shot by a previously deported illegal alien in an attempted robbery in the city.

As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported, the two would-be robbers were Dominican illegal aliens who were caught and released at the border during the Biden administration. Melugin added that DHS says both have active deportation orders, and both perpetrators were protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored on their prior arrests. It's a shame they don't make enough money picking crops in New York City that they have to resort to armed robbery.

Adams was asked at a press conference Monday how this happened, and he stressed that, with the help of his federal partners, he has accomplished his goal of getting dangerous people off the streets. He then blamed Congress for not passing federal laws to prevent crimes like this one, adding, "We're not allowed to coordinate dealing with deportation," as New York is a sanctuary city.

Mayor Adams responds to shooting of CBP officer by illegal migrant https://t.co/FFgTNw70n8 pic.twitter.com/xoTHqTlAmJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025

Once again a public official responds to the undeniable collapse of law enforcement and the systemic corruption that allowed a Third World savage to run wild on the streets of New York and violently prey upon citizens at will by mumbling meaningless gibberish, incoherent rubbish. — Mark Cromer (@TheCromerReader) July 21, 2025

Adams knows he's in a tough spot because he knows that what they're doing isn't working. — 🦋🧉🦋 Satire Sleuth 🦋🧉🦋 (@SatireSleuth) July 21, 2025

Yet New York is close to electing a mayor that will reduce jail/prison sentences, refuses to cooperate with ICE and wants to abolish the NYPD.



In advance: you get what you vote for, New Yorkers. Make a change before it's too late. — Meh (@CriticalMeh) July 21, 2025

So Adams is saying that he's gotten gangs off the streets with the help of the feds, but his city still won't coordinate with ICE to deport illegal aliens with deportation orders.

The best we could realistically hope for is that Adams is reelected. Mamdani doesn't believe in prisons.

