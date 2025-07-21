Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About...
Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-...
VIP
Hunter Biden Swears He's Sober, Yet His Actions Scream 'Something's Off' ... Big...
Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint...
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After...
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter...
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is...
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post...
Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted...
Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and...

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reaffirms Sanctuary City Status After CBP Officer Shot by Illegal

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

We really hate to say it, but we're rooting for incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams against communist Zohran Mamdani. Before he became mayor, Adams made a campaign promise that New York would remain a sanctuary city, and he reminded reporters of that Monday during a press conference about an off-duty CBP officer who was shot by a previously deported illegal alien in an attempted robbery in the city. 

Advertisement

As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported, the two would-be robbers were Dominican illegal aliens who were caught and released at the border during the Biden administration. Melugin added that DHS says both have active deportation orders, and both perpetrators were protected by sanctuary policies with ICE detainers ignored on their prior arrests. It's a shame they don't make enough money picking crops in New York City that they have to resort to armed robbery.

Adams was asked at a press conference Monday how this happened, and he stressed that, with the help of his federal partners, he has accomplished his goal of getting dangerous people off the streets. He then blamed Congress for not passing federal laws to prevent crimes like this one, adding, "We're not allowed to coordinate dealing with deportation," as New York is a sanctuary city.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So Adams is saying that he's gotten gangs off the streets with the help of the feds, but his city still won't coordinate with ICE to deport illegal aliens with deportation orders.

The best we could realistically hope for is that Adams is reelected. Mamdani doesn't believe in prisons.

***

Tags:

CRIME ERIC ADAMS ILLEGAL ALIEN SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About RussiaGate Bombshell
Amy Curtis
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All They Do Is Lie
justmindy
Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-Shocker
justmindy
Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint Over Call to Fire NJ Judge
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After His Interview
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement