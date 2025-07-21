Border's Open, Felons Roam: More 'Saintly Migrants' Prove They Are Just Here to Crime

Example number infinity of that thing open border activists insist never happens, happening once again. They want Americans to believe the people who cross the border are saints who just really want to work. That simply is not the case.

NEW: DHS confirms that both of the men in custody for the shooting and attempted robbery of an off duty CBP officer in NYC are Dominican illegal aliens who were caught and released at the border during the Biden administration. DHS says both have active deportation orders, and… pic.twitter.com/ZKEL65K8P6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 21, 2025

Gentle reminder: The entire country is a sanctuary when the Feds do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter! https://t.co/cn3DRBJHTN pic.twitter.com/Tr4D3gV3mm — Peggy Bundy's Bon Bons (@bundys49185) July 21, 2025

Exactly. It's great for the states to have strict laws against illegal immigration, but when the feds allow the country to be basically 'open', illegals will travel anywhere they please.

I remember when the lying witch, @GovKathyHochul , told us they were all vetted and safe https://t.co/MI0MKgevw5 — Tom G (@TommyGe19118483) July 21, 2025

Sanctuary policies endanger innocent people. https://t.co/WhrOLm6JnV — Jeff Reisig (@jeffreisig) July 21, 2025

The Democrat Party willfully imported an army of military-aged foreign criminals to violently prey on American society. To return the Democrat Party to power would be to reopen the floodgates to every savage criminal around the world. https://t.co/OmSP6RSMk4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 21, 2025

The Trump Administration are doing a great job trying to get this under control, but years of bad Democratic policy can't be turned around in mere months.

I noticed that many Christian elite groups like the Southern Baptist ERLC are very favorable towards illegal immigration, falsely claiming "Jesus was a refugee".



Important to understand that the result of their policy advocacy is. They pass the risks and costs to you. https://t.co/qbdNlliSwY — Wintery Knight (@Wintery_Knight) July 21, 2025

No sanctuary city should be receiving federal funds!! https://t.co/R86qpwnGuI — Donald Thornton (@Xservativestalk) July 21, 2025

President Biden's catch-and-release scheme allowed these violent men into our country, & sanctuary cities gave them safe harbor to commit felonies—culminating in this brutal attack on an off-duty CBP officer.



This tragedy was entirely preventable. https://t.co/6TAtIo76k3 — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) July 21, 2025

Oh, great, another story where the border's a revolving door and sanctuary cities are basically handing out 'commit felonies free' coupons. Shocker, it ends in tragedy—who could’ve seen that coming?

Straight to CECOT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 21, 2025

Right away!

I think every victim of crime by illegals who were released at the border, and released by sanctuary city communists despite having an ICE detainer request, need to file a trillion dollar class action suit against both the federal, state, and local governments, and name every bad… — Joseph Dingey (@JoeDingey) July 21, 2025

So Biden Administration official are responsible for this shooting.



The officer should sue each and every one of them personally. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) July 21, 2025

The Democrats owe all of these victims of crime as a result of their awful policies.

