Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By Illegal Alien

Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Courtesy Photo of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A Customs and Border Protection Officer is recovering in a New York Hospital after being shot in what authorities believe was a robbery attempt. The officer was off duty at the time of the incident, in Riverside Park, when two men approached on a moped. One of the men got off the moped and pulled a gun. The officer reacted quickly, drawing his weapon, and shots were exchanged. The officer was struck in the face and the arm. The assailant fled after being hit in the leg and groin. He was later apprehended at a local hospital.

The entire incident was caught on a security camera.

Watch:

The rest of Bill Melugin's post:

The officer was able to draw his own gun and shoot one of the suspects, who left the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. CBP officer was shot but is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an active warrant for kidnapping in Massachusetts, along with other prior felony arrests.

At an earlier press conference, New York Mayor Eric Adams stated that Nunez will be charged with attempted murder.

"This 21-year-old male has prior arrests for assault and violating an order protection," Adams said. "At the time of this shooting, he had an active bench warrant from the Bronx, was wanted for a robbery from last December, and [a] stabbing from January."

"He has inflicted violence in our city and once he is charged for last night's crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," the mayor added.

 President Trump addressed the incident via Truth Social.

The officer, who has not been identified, remains in the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's great news that the officer will recover from his injuries. Still, it's downright infuriating that Nunez, who has already been deported once, and continues to commit crime after crime, was allowed back in the country.

The Biden Administration let them in, and sanctuary cities continue to protect them. Finally, DHS is working to deport them.

They can't work fast enough.

