WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
VIP
Democrats Suddenly Rediscover Parental Rights in Alphabet Soup
Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological...
IRS Prepares to Lay Off 6,000 New Employees
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Doing Her Best to Be As Obnoxious As Jim Acosta
Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well...
'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged...
Thanks, Trump! Wisconsin Has Banned 'Trans' Identifying Males From Competing in Girls' Spo...
Political Parallels: Netflix Series Mirrors Biden’s Dementia Presidency and Kamala Harris...
Grasping at Straws: Politico Finds One Outlier Poll That's 'Proof' Trump's Presidency Is...
Javier Milei Surprises Elon Musk With A Special Gift
Pramila Jayapal Magically Loves the Supreme Court and Rule of Law Again, 'Cause...
Sen. Mitch McConnell, 83, Says He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026
What a Beautiful Sight! Construction on the Southern Border Wall Continues (WATCH)

He's Baaaack! Stephen King Returns to X and LOL at the Reactions

Amy
Amy  |  9:10 PM on February 20, 2025

Author and TDS sufferer Stephen King has decided to return to X, and he has a question:

Advertisement

Well, yes and no. On the one hand, his unhinged views on President Donald Trump are certainly amusing. On the other hand, it's been rather nice not to have to see his over-the-top vitriol.

He followed up the announcement of his return with this gem:

Like we said.

Keep in mind, this is his pinned post:

Remind us again who is actually making Twitter a toxic place?

Back to Stephen's question:

It's probably safe to say that for the most part, King was not, in fact, missed.

Recommended

Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth'
Brett T.
Advertisement

They always do. Some of them take longer than others, but they all come back eventually.

It's a fair question, though one we'll probably never get an answer to.

We're hoping for the former, but we're not holding our breath.

Welcome back, we guess!

Tags: STEPHEN KING TWITTER TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth'
Brett T.
WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
Brett T.
'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Doing Her Best to Be As Obnoxious As Jim Acosta
Brett T.
'Deny. Defend. Depose:' As Trump Racks Up the Wins, Lefties Become Increasingly Unhinged and Violent
Amy Curtis
Amnesty International Plays 'Whataboutism' With Israeli Hostages and It Does NOT Go Well for Them at All
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth' Brett T.
Advertisement