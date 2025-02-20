He's Baaaack! Stephen King Returns to X and LOL at the Reactions

Author and TDS sufferer Stephen King has decided to return to X, and he has a question:

I’m baaaack! Did you miss me? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025

Well, yes and no. On the one hand, his unhinged views on President Donald Trump are certainly amusing. On the other hand, it's been rather nice not to have to see his over-the-top vitriol.

He followed up the announcement of his return with this gem:

Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit!

Goes double for Elon! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025

Like we said.

Keep in mind, this is his pinned post:

I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2024

Remind us again who is actually making Twitter a toxic place?

Back to Stephen's question:

No — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) February 20, 2025

No. Go back to whatever hole you crawled out of. — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) February 20, 2025

Like a kidney stone https://t.co/55qKaaUcHV — Johnny Blade (@BenjaminBreeg__) February 20, 2025

It's probably safe to say that for the most part, King was not, in fact, missed.

They always come back. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) February 20, 2025

they always come back https://t.co/Ko3uQHArDD — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 20, 2025

They always do. Some of them take longer than others, but they all come back eventually.

How can we miss you when you won't go away? — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) February 20, 2025

It's a fair question, though one we'll probably never get an answer to.

If you came back as the creative writer from the '80's who produced great literary works and inspired legendary movies - Yes.



If you came back as the whiney, woke, leftist, Trump hating commie - No. — Michael L (@rgvgringo) February 20, 2025

We're hoping for the former, but we're not holding our breath.

Welcome back, we guess!