In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming...
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was ‘Sanitized’
VIP
James Gunn's Superman Is a Complete Failure and It’s Not Because of Wokeness
President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy...
Can You DEFINE 'Woman' Please? UN Says 'Any Job Is a Woman's Job'
Colbert's Cancellation Cry-Fest: Fallon and Friends Throw a Pity Party for Late Night's...
Tulsi Gabbard Releases 230,000 Files Related to Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination
Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About...
Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-...
VIP
Hunter Biden Swears He's Sober, Yet His Actions Scream 'Something's Off' ... Big...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reaffirms Sanctuary City Status After CBP Officer Shot by...
Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint...

On the 1-year Anniversary of Kamala Harris Replacing Biden, Let's Remember This NY Mag Doozy of a Cover

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on July 21, 2025
Meme

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Joe "sharp as a tack" Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and being replaced by his VP Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Harris might have been better off not trying to commemorate the occasion because it was nothing but backfire

Looking back, the "preferred narrative vs. reality" gap was incredibly stunning. Throw Tim Walz into the mix as a way to endear the ticket to midwestern men and... yikes. 

Also take into account how we know the election went last year while remembering the picture the media was attempting to paint. In this case, New York Magazine presented an offering that we covered at the time and it's still incredible: 

Yikes. We've never seen a bigger example of "trying to make something out of nothing." And nobody bought it. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The memo had already gone out and Joe had been written off long before the official announcement came. 

Nothing about it was real, but that didn't stop them from trying. 

They tried, but it never worked. Zero swing state victories for Harris can't be wrong. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda just like they did with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in November of last year.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak Theory WERE Racist
Brett T.
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All They Do Is Lie
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About RussiaGate Bombshell
Amy Curtis
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was ‘Sanitized’
Brett T.
James Gunn's Superman Is a Complete Failure and It’s Not Because of Wokeness
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement