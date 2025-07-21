On the 1-year Anniversary of Kamala Harris Replacing Biden, Let's Remember This NY Mag Doozy of a Cover

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Joe "sharp as a tack" Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and being replaced by his VP Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Harris might have been better off not trying to commemorate the occasion because it was nothing but backfire.

One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States.



Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future. And today, millions of Americans continue to stand up… pic.twitter.com/DfppWIIrCy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2025

Looking back, the "preferred narrative vs. reality" gap was incredibly stunning. Throw Tim Walz into the mix as a way to endear the ticket to midwestern men and... yikes.

Also take into account how we know the election went last year while remembering the picture the media was attempting to paint. In this case, New York Magazine presented an offering that we covered at the time and it's still incredible:

Yikes. We've never seen a bigger example of "trying to make something out of nothing." And nobody bought it.

Look how small and in the background the then current President of the United States, Joe Biden, was in that rendition. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 21, 2025

The memo had already gone out and Joe had been written off long before the official announcement came.

Never underestimate their ability to manufacture any narrative. Any. https://t.co/C30hAmTp44 — Maxwell Pichan (@MaxwellPichan) July 21, 2025

Nothing about it was real, but that didn't stop them from trying.

“…the Democratic Party discovered its future was actually in the White House all along.”



Correct: lost, unable to find or stick with a message, rudderless, doomed to punchlines, ineffective, hemorrhaging support, and incompetent. https://t.co/XDyRqp6e1r — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 21, 2025

No amount of propaganda could ever make her cool. — 🇺🇸Staunch American🇺🇸 (@fenixkratos5845) July 22, 2025

They tried, but it never worked. Zero swing state victories for Harris can't be wrong.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda just like they did with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in November of last year.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!







