Kamala Harris Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Her FAILED Campaign and WOWZA, Talk About Serious BACKFIRE

Remember Kamala Harris? We know. How could anyone forget?

Yeah, the cackling VP-turned-failed-presidential-candidate who thought she could waltz into the White House on a wave of word salads and identity politics? Well, she's back on X today, reminiscing about the one-year anniversary of her doomed campaign launch like it's some kind of victory lap. Spoiler: It's not. It's a hilarious reminder of how America said 'thanks, but no thanks' to her and her radical agenda.

Our former Veep dropped this nostalgic nugget on X, complete with rally pics that scream 'desperate astroturfing':

One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States.



Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future. And today, millions of Americans continue to stand up… pic.twitter.com/DfppWIIrCy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2025

Aww, ain't that sweet? She's thanking the 'millions' still 'fighting' – code for protesting Trump's America.

And getting paid for it ...

Newsflash, Kamala: You blew over a billion bucks, racked up debt, and got trounced because voters saw right through the empty platitudes. Borders wide open, inflation raging, crime spiking – yeah, that's the 'better future' you delivered as VP.

You’re the worst thing that’s ever happened to America. pic.twitter.com/olJkf76Yzc — marina (@marinasmigielsk) July 21, 2025

You spent over a billion dollars and still lost, thank god — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) July 21, 2025

You traveled the country, alright mostly from the bottom of every poll. But hey, thanks for reminding us that even in failure, you can still deliver a masterclass in empty awkward cackles. Kamala's campaign was like her speeches confused, forgettable, and over before anyone… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) July 21, 2025

How many billions did you spend again? — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) July 21, 2025

Run Kamala, run! — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 21, 2025

She really should run again.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

