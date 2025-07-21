VIP
Kamala Harris Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Her FAILED Campaign and WOWZA, Talk About Serious BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember Kamala Harris? We know. How could anyone forget?

Yeah, the cackling VP-turned-failed-presidential-candidate who thought she could waltz into the White House on a wave of word salads and identity politics? Well, she's back on X today, reminiscing about the one-year anniversary of her doomed campaign launch like it's some kind of victory lap. Spoiler: It's not. It's a hilarious reminder of how America said 'thanks, but no thanks' to her and her radical agenda. 

Our former Veep dropped this nostalgic nugget on X, complete with rally pics that scream 'desperate astroturfing':

Aww, ain't that sweet? She's thanking the 'millions' still 'fighting' – code for protesting Trump's America. 

And getting paid for it ... 

Newsflash, Kamala: You blew over a billion bucks, racked up debt, and got trounced because voters saw right through the empty platitudes. Borders wide open, inflation raging, crime spiking – yeah, that's the 'better future' you delivered as VP. 

She really should run again.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

