NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassment'

The last few months have seen an amazing evolution of media hackery. It started earlier this year with calls for Biden to replace Kamala Harris on the ticket as a last-ditch effort to salvage the November election, and now those same people are force to sing the VP's praises.
The cover of New York Magazine might have to be listed as an in-kind donation to Harris' election campaign, and it's... er, interesting:
Alright kids, this is the cover of New York Magazine. What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/KbWfGwDEoK— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 29, 2024
It's real, and it's... well, cringe-tastic.
Welcome to Kamalot! Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.— New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 29, 2024
Read our latest now: https://t.co/SxuIO6orTx pic.twitter.com/GKeozlI5TO
"Kamalot"? The comments suggesting "Commielot" seem to be a much more accurate assessment of that entire cover.
They're incapable of embarrassment https://t.co/vXYx3vyAEQ— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024
Oh good God... pic.twitter.com/zF0elwTnJl— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 29, 2024
Recommended
It’s a funny play on words, but a magazine referring to an earlier media-driven myth creation about a previous Democratic president is a bit on the nose https://t.co/UDQrdNromx— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 29, 2024
Is Harris sitting on a coconut on the cover, or maybe...
New York Magazine be like https://t.co/LerZutccm6 pic.twitter.com/xhzpOmQd2x— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 29, 2024
Did they not realize the similarity? pic.twitter.com/IknbzfB5oB— e-beth (@ebeth360) July 29, 2024
Maybe they did -- who knows!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member