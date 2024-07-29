NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassment'

Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on July 29, 2024
meme

The last few months have seen an amazing evolution of media hackery. It started earlier this year with calls for Biden to replace Kamala Harris on the ticket as a last-ditch effort to salvage the November election, and now those same people are force to sing the VP's praises.

The cover of New York Magazine might have to be listed as an in-kind donation to Harris' election campaign, and it's... er, interesting: 

It's real, and it's... well, cringe-tastic.

"Kamalot"? The comments suggesting "Commielot" seem to be a much more accurate assessment of that entire cover. 

Is Harris sitting on a coconut on the cover, or maybe...

Maybe they did -- who knows!

