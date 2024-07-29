NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassment'

The last few months have seen an amazing evolution of media hackery. It started earlier this year with calls for Biden to replace Kamala Harris on the ticket as a last-ditch effort to salvage the November election, and now those same people are force to sing the VP's praises.

The cover of New York Magazine might have to be listed as an in-kind donation to Harris' election campaign, and it's... er, interesting:

Alright kids, this is the cover of New York Magazine. What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/KbWfGwDEoK — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 29, 2024

It's real, and it's... well, cringe-tastic.

Welcome to Kamalot! Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.



Read our latest now: https://t.co/SxuIO6orTx pic.twitter.com/GKeozlI5TO — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 29, 2024

"Kamalot"? The comments suggesting "Commielot" seem to be a much more accurate assessment of that entire cover.

They're incapable of embarrassment https://t.co/vXYx3vyAEQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

It’s a funny play on words, but a magazine referring to an earlier media-driven myth creation about a previous Democratic president is a bit on the nose https://t.co/UDQrdNromx — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 29, 2024

Is Harris sitting on a coconut on the cover, or maybe...

Did they not realize the similarity? pic.twitter.com/IknbzfB5oB — e-beth (@ebeth360) July 29, 2024

Maybe they did -- who knows!