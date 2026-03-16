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To Explain How Trump's Messing Up Militarily 60 Minutes Turns to Advisor During Biden's Afghan Withdrawal

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on March 16, 2026
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The Democrats and much of the media couldn't be making it any more clear that they're really rooting for the Iranian regime in order to make Trump look bad. That includes CNN's ridiculous report last week claiming the White House and Pentagon didn't plan for the possibility that the regime would try to block the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Last night 60 Minutes did their part by interviewing a "former Pentagon official" who said that Trump, Hegseth and others were unprepared for specific threats: 

It's worth pointing out where that criticism of Trump, Hegseth and others is coming from: 

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Well, she's saying what somebody wants to hear, that's for sure. 

60 Minutes also didn't feel the need to remind viewers that the Biden White House's foreign policy was awful (and flat out catastrophic in some cases). 

Here's the Wikipedia entry for the person 60 Minutes interviewed about how Team Trump was unprepared: 

Mara Elizabeth Karlin[1] is an American foreign policy and defense advisor. In April 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Karlin to serve as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities.[2] She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by voice vote on August 9, 2021.[3] Previously, she served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs.[4] In her role, she served as the main advisor to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on U.S. security policies related to every country in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia, and the Western Hemisphere. Her portfolio included shaping U.S. defense policy related to NATO.[5]

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Here's what Pentagon spox Sean Parnell had to say:

The full post:

As someone who’s actually been in these meetings, here are the facts:  

- Before the Department built up offensive combat power for Operation Epic Fury, we quietly ensured that our defensive posture was in place, sparing no expense or capability. 

- Our defensive shield over the Middle East is the most sophisticated air and missile defense network ever fielded. 

- Secretary Hegseth and our senior military leaders have, from the start, put the protection of our troops ahead of everything else and anticipated every desperate move Iran’s radical regime has made.  

We are absolutely prepared for this fight. To suggest otherwise is a total fabrication.

"Total fabrication"? There's a lot of that going around lately. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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