Harmeet Dhillon Notes the Comey and James Indictments Were Dismissed ‘WITHOUT PREJUDICE’

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Editor's Note: This post was meant to be published on Monday afternoon, but for some reason didn't post. Our apologies if it has that "not so fresh" feeling.

***

As you've no doubt heard, on Monday, a federal district judge dismissed the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The AP reports:

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The orders do not concern the substance of the allegations against Comey or James but instead deal with the unconventional manner in which the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, was named to her position as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Defense lawyers said the Trump administration had no legal authority to make the appointment. In a pair of similar rulings, [U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan] Currie agreed and said the invalid appointment required the dismissal of the cases.

As this editor writes this post, the top trend on X is "WITHOUT PREJUDICE," which are the two words Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillon, posted:

Catherine Herridge explains:

But what about the statute of limitations in Comey's case?

Let's do it!

Hopefully, our lawyer on-call, Aaron Walker, will step in and do one of his legal deep dives, but our impression is that neither Comey nor James should be popping the champagne corks.

Chad Mizelle is the former Chief of Staff at the Trump Justice Department:

***

