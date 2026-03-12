Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

We've covered the manufactured outrage at the 'discovery' that Secretary Pete Hegseth has been spending War Department funds on the troops (and the military in general). 

Well, the Democrat talking points went out. First to wail about it was the trash-for-hire JoJo From Jerz as we mention here. Now the more hygienic but no less odious Democrat mouthpiece, Melanie D'Arrigo, shares her outrage.

Fortunately, only the most ideological dupes went along with it. There was plenty of pushback.

Weird that they never raise their voices about billions disappearing without building a mile of high-speed rail track, homelessness not being reduced or children being served at Somali daycares. Actually, it's not weird at all. Massive government waste is baked into their platform and is only bad when it doesn't benefit their side.

The point is the yelling. Yes, we know he just said it, but it bears repeating.

The faux concern is nauseating.

Their love of the troops only occurs when it can be used against the Republicans (which, sometimes, is true). The rest of the time, our service people are dupes and tools of Imperialism.

You can count on 'Decoding Fox News' to miss the point entirely.

Translated: all the numbers cited above plus: 

The money we taxpayers work so hard to earn isn't for you to squander!

Dude says the same thing, basically.

I guess the right-wing influencers will start banging on the Pentagon's door, trying to break in and demand some answers, right?

This news seemed to excite a lot of CCP-aligned accounts, which, to this writer, shows the deep ties Democrats have with other anti-American factions.

It does appear that way.

Corporal Steve eats it all, you absolute Muppet.

Do they really believe that Secretary Hegseth is eating all the lobster himself?

Yawn. Here are the takes from the soundbite-addled reply guys. If you're an employed middle-class American 7.5% of your income goes to Medicare and an additional 2.5% to Medicaid. You also make bi-weekly deposits to Social Security. But to hear the braying jackasses tell it, we don't have any healthcare or social safety nets unlike our 'betters' in Europe.

This fiscal conservative believes that the Pentagon must have financial accountability. Over the decades, untold billions have disappeared and neither party seems interested in investigating it. That said, feeding the troops well is a very minor concern.

