Democrat Operatives Now Very Concerned With Fiscal Responsibility

We've covered the manufactured outrage at the 'discovery' that Secretary Pete Hegseth has been spending War Department funds on the troops (and the military in general).

Well, the Democrat talking points went out. First to wail about it was the trash-for-hire JoJo From Jerz as we mention here. Now the more hygienic but no less odious Democrat mouthpiece, Melanie D'Arrigo, shares her outrage.

How Pete Hegseth spent taxpayer funds:

$225 million for furniture

$15.1 million for ribeye steak

$6.9 million on lobster tail

$5.3 million for new Apple devices

$2 million for Alaskan king crab

$139,224 on donuts

$124,000 for ice cream machines

$98,329 for a grand piano

$12,000… — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 10, 2026

Fortunately, only the most ideological dupes went along with it. There was plenty of pushback.

As an American taxpayer, I am happy if my tax dollars are paying for steak and lobster for our troops. It’s telling that some in the media freak out about this, but ignore the massive amounts of tax dollars that have been wasted on DEI bureaucracy, social engineering experiments… https://t.co/SUwWRpO08r — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 11, 2026

Weird that they never raise their voices about billions disappearing without building a mile of high-speed rail track, homelessness not being reduced or children being served at Somali daycares. Actually, it's not weird at all. Massive government waste is baked into their platform and is only bad when it doesn't benefit their side.

The people yelling about millions of dollars in good food for the troops would be yelling equally loudly about our troops being forced to eat MREs at war. The point is to yell. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 11, 2026

The point is the yelling. Yes, we know he just said it, but it bears repeating.

The faux concern is nauseating.

I actually dont mind that he's treating the warriors of our country well. you should try it some time — Cheyenne (@com_oceania) March 11, 2026

Their love of the troops only occurs when it can be used against the Republicans (which, sometimes, is true). The rest of the time, our service people are dupes and tools of Imperialism.

Hegseth nearly bankrupted a non-profit he helped run years before he became a full-time Fox News host. This was brought up during his confirmation hearing. I guess Republicans only care when poor folks buy candy for their kids with food stamps. https://t.co/kzR6Y3M8V5 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 11, 2026

You can count on 'Decoding Fox News' to miss the point entirely.

Translated: all the numbers cited above plus:

The money we taxpayers work so hard to earn isn't for you to squander!

Dude says the same thing, basically.

I guess the right-wing influencers will start banging on the Pentagon's door, trying to break in and demand some answers, right?

This news seemed to excite a lot of CCP-aligned accounts, which, to this writer, shows the deep ties Democrats have with other anti-American factions.

Liberals are pissed off that money was spent to improve the quality of life for our soldiers, but do not care at all that billions were ripped off by Somali grifters that were supposed to help kids with disabilities. Life is about priorities and Democrats are showing you theirs. https://t.co/7zssrd0Fnr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 11, 2026

It does appear that way.

Who tf eats that much lobster? https://t.co/JX1b502LBL — Sue_ (@Sue__Suede) March 11, 2026

Corporal Steve eats it all, you absolute Muppet.

I'm going to be blunt, I would rather see poor people on EBT buying lobster with my tax dollars then this arrogant, drunken, fucking stupid loser with far more fucking dollars than sense buying lobster with my tax dollars. https://t.co/ztq1nMTuoA — Pragmatic Politic 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PrgmaticPolitic) March 11, 2026

Do they really believe that Secretary Hegseth is eating all the lobster himself?

Keeping healthcare from Americans - that’s a GOP objective - because we don’t have the money. Sure, we’re spending $1 B a day on bombing Iran and Hegseth is using our money like it was always his, but healthcare? NO.https://t.co/C6ImSp1qBe — Parker Ruiz (@SnowmanBlues) March 11, 2026

Yawn. Here are the takes from the soundbite-addled reply guys. If you're an employed middle-class American 7.5% of your income goes to Medicare and an additional 2.5% to Medicaid. You also make bi-weekly deposits to Social Security. But to hear the braying jackasses tell it, we don't have any healthcare or social safety nets unlike our 'betters' in Europe.

This fiscal conservative believes that the Pentagon must have financial accountability. Over the decades, untold billions have disappeared and neither party seems interested in investigating it. That said, feeding the troops well is a very minor concern.

