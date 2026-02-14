ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)

When it comes to government spending, it seems that there's no huge amount of money that's spent which the lib media can't justify, especially if it's for a Democrat initiative.

But when it comes to the Trump administration's efforts to enforce immigration laws, that's a different story:

The Trump administration's deportations last year are estimated to have cost taxpayers "upward of $40 million," according to a Democratic congressional report released Friday. https://t.co/OElEvZMfvk pic.twitter.com/M2e8tgCSh6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2026

Does ABC care to report how much money illegal aliens in the U.S. cost taxpayers?

The above spin got a good, old fashioned ratioing, and for good reason:

Genuinely thought that was a typo. That’s 0.0006% of the federal budget. That can’t even be correct, let alone an argument against it. https://t.co/ixn1uIgSeu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 14, 2026

Seems like a bargain compared to other things we've seen recently:

That’s all? That’s like not even one Somali fraud. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2026

That’s it?! That’s called lunchtime at a Somali daycare https://t.co/HH7JG8SogJ — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) February 14, 2026

To put this into perspective it is about the same amount of money Ilhan Omar’s net worth has increased since she got into Congress. https://t.co/ro05JSauqp — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 14, 2026

If the media would like to know who to blame for what it's costing to clean up this huge mess, they could have a chat with officials from the previous administration.

It's almost like *maybe* the last administration shouldn't have sent an engraved invitations for folks to enter illegally en masse or something....yall are ridiculous 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 14, 2026

What does it cost to give them education, health care and food? Seems like a wise investment to deport. Thanks though. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) February 14, 2026

And saved lives and money! — Steadfast (@MForbes) February 14, 2026

Keeping them here cost us at least $150 billion. Per year.



Suddenly, though, Democrats are concerned about government spending. https://t.co/mlWZ13Cpxe — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 14, 2026

The selective concern about the "waste" of taxpayer dollars is truly amazing.

Quite literally the most cost effective government operation of my lifetime. https://t.co/14xCl9GErl — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 14, 2026

That’s it?! $40 million?!



Hell, they gave the Kennedy Center TWICE that amount just for COVID!!



The BBB cut $27 BILLION in scam grants to communist protest orgs.



$40 million? Lol. Lmao. https://t.co/n5EhVVcVqk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 14, 2026

Rep. Chip Roy gets the final word:

Illegal Immigration under Biden cost 40+ BILLION a year in welfare alone, with more stats like hospital bills etc in the billions.



Deportations are a bargain. https://t.co/QWplcsDtfR — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 14, 2026

Bingo. Nice try though, ABC News.

