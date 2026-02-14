ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)

Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Doug P. | 10:35 AM on February 14, 2026
ImgFlip

When it comes to government spending, it seems that there's no huge amount of money that's spent which the lib media can't justify, especially if it's for a Democrat initiative. 

But when it comes to the Trump administration's efforts to enforce immigration laws, that's a different story: 

Does ABC care to report how much money illegal aliens in the U.S. cost taxpayers? 

The above spin got a good, old fashioned ratioing, and for good reason: 

Seems like a bargain compared to other things we've seen recently:

If the media would like to know who to blame for what it's costing to clean up this huge mess, they could have a chat with officials from the previous administration. 

The selective concern about the "waste" of taxpayer dollars is truly amazing. 

Rep. Chip Roy gets the final word:

Bingo. Nice try though, ABC News.

