Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking DHS Funding (Watch)

Democrats are in trouble, mainly because everything they say and do, everything in their agenda, is based on their hatred of one man and one man only. Oh sure, they hate Trump's supporters and Republicans in general, but when it comes right down to it, they will nuke themselves and their voters if it means they can hurt Trump, even a little.

That's what's really behind their efforts to defund DHS.

Well, that, and protecting illegals at the polls.

No, we're not kidding.

They've told us for years that illegals aren't voting in our elections, and that voter fraud is a conspiracy theory, AND YET they want to keep ICE from the polls.

What the heck'ens?

Don't take our word for it ... listen to Hakeem Jeffries himself:

Hakeem Jeffries says that Democrats will keep DHS SHUT DOWN to protect illegal immigrants at the polls.



This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/DrpgQRkTn0 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 9, 2026

Absurd is putting it nicely.

Guess Jeffries just admitted that Illegals ARE Voting!! — Steven Lapkovski (@LapkovskiSteven) March 9, 2026

Certainly sounds that way, doesn't it?

The dems care about themselves and nothing else. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) March 9, 2026

This is very true.

Translation let us cheat by having illegals vote! — Disgruntled Midwest Patriot (@MadPatriot60) March 10, 2026

Almost sounds like Democrats are admitting they can't win elections without illegals.

See Virginia.

He knows he can't win without his illegal votes🤣 — Colton Elsen (@thecoltonelsen) March 9, 2026

At this point, they're not even trying to hide it.

