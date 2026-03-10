Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking DHS Funding (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on March 10, 2026
X

Democrats are in trouble, mainly because everything they say and do, everything in their agenda, is based on their hatred of one man and one man only. Oh sure, they hate Trump's supporters and Republicans in general, but when it comes right down to it, they will nuke themselves and their voters if it means they can hurt Trump, even a little.

That's what's really behind their efforts to defund DHS.

Well, that, and protecting illegals at the polls.

No, we're not kidding.

They've told us for years that illegals aren't voting in our elections, and that voter fraud is a conspiracy theory, AND YET they want to keep ICE from the polls.

What the heck'ens?

Don't take our word for it ... listen to Hakeem Jeffries himself:

Absurd is putting it nicely.

Certainly sounds that way, doesn't it?

This is very true.

Almost sounds like Democrats are admitting they can't win elections without illegals.

See Virginia.

At this point, they're not even trying to hide it.

============================================================

