Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously Good Looking')

By now it's become incredibly obvious that outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to run for the Democrat nomination in 2028, and he's currently gauging the level of media sycophancy.

Newsom spoke with longtime "journalist" Katie Couric this week and reminded the potential presidential candidate that his good looks and authenticity could be a problem for him. Take an anti-nausea pill and watch this clip, via @WesternLensman:

Couric: Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? What do you do about that?



Newsom: You don’t do anything about it…It’s just who I am.



Good. Lord. pic.twitter.com/aFmvpDLlaa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Couric: "You talked about being authentic, and I think sometimes it works against you."

SERIOUSLY!?

I can't believe this is real. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸🐕‍🦺 (@here_garbage) March 5, 2026

Not even AI could have made up that level of "journalism."

I love witnessing the superior journalisming of all the professional, serious journalists who constantly remind me and my colleagues that we aren't real journalists. Seriously. https://t.co/22LCOD85YG — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 5, 2026

There's SO MUCH "journalism" in that clip! And yes, people like Couric are the same kind of "journalists" who claim the new media aren't objective and serious reporters.

His Zoolander problem is having the same intellectual capacity not the looks — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 5, 2026

OUCH!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention the "journalists" who carry their water).

