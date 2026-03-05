Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously Good Looking')

Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in...
Doug P. | 2:56 PM on March 05, 2026
By now it's become incredibly obvious that outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to run for the Democrat nomination in 2028, and he's currently gauging the level of media sycophancy. 

Newsom spoke with longtime "journalist" Katie Couric this week and reminded the potential presidential candidate that his good looks and authenticity could be a problem for him. Take an anti-nausea pill and watch this clip, via @WesternLensman:

Couric: "You talked about being authentic, and I think sometimes it works against you."

SERIOUSLY!?

Not even AI could have made up that level of "journalism." 

There's SO MUCH "journalism" in that clip! And yes, people like Couric are the same kind of "journalists" who claim the new media aren't objective and serious reporters. 

OUCH!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention the "journalists" who carry their water). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

