Juan Williams: 'The Record Shows the Big Bump in Premiums Is Due to Republicans'

Juan Williams tweets, "Trump's effort to tie Democrats to spikes in the price of health insurance is a hard sell. The record shows the big bump in premiums is due to Republicans in the House, Senate and White House refusing to extend subsidies for health plans."

Advertisement

Trump’s effort to tie Democrats to spikes in the price of health insurance is a hard sell. The record shows the big bump in premiums is due to Republicans in the House, Senate and White House refusing to extend subsidies for health plans. @TheHillOpinion @thehill… — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) January 11, 2026

Healthcare is expensive, and few, if any, workable solutions have been presented with respect to cultivating a healthcare environment where opportunities are broadly available and affordable for many citizens. If the costs of healthcare remain exorbitant, regular folks cannot and will not be able to afford it. That sounds simplistic, but Republicans and Democrats continue to fail to move meaningfully on this issue. The medical community should not be allowed to hold hostage the rest of the nation because no one can figure out how we are going to pay for the health care industry. It may be hard to make the choice to regulate doctors and health care professionals because our physical lives may depend upon them at some point, but it is equally as hard to allow one industry to be disproportionately overvalued and overpriced to the detriment of the remainder of the economy and our nation.

Healthcare should not be used as a reach-around means of taxation. Healthcare payments are out of place as sources of deriving tax collections on incomes. Doing it through healthcare is the wrong way. Perhaps Social Security and Medicare taxation opened the door for healthcare to become considered all but a full-fledged branch of national collections, but healthcare purchasing should not be compelled. People should not be forced in the United States.

Nothing is free. Someone pays the freight. Democrats peddle universal healthcare coverage schemes that supposedly come without problems and without burdens. It seems out of humanitarian form to oppose such schemes, for bodily care is a fundamental part of humanity. But healthcare, as fundamental to humanity as it is, is not free, and someone pays for it.

In recent years, the United States has put many dollars and much energy into public health, something that remains one of the most, if not the most, controversial and potentially hazardous government undertakings in recent history. Bills are passed. Studies are done. A medical expert speaks what seems to be the inarguable word on a particular health issue before another medical expert offers a differing opinion. Private insurance, too expensive as it has been, is regulated and then castigated and then regulated some more. Population and birth and aging statistics are used to fit agendas. Government taking over the healthcare system is rightfully decried as a threat to freedom, while the fact that there are individuals and families lacking access to quality healthcare due to inadequate resources is rightfully objected to as unacceptable. Something must be done. The question of what remains unanswered.