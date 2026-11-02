The Detroit Free Press Wants Everyone to 'Meet' Haley Stevens' Fiancé (Guess What They Led With)



Never let it be said that the leftist legacy media does not understand its assignment as foot soldiers for the revolution.

After Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers in the critical Michigan Senate election, the viciousness of the Democrat Party came out in full force. Far from praising Stevens for putting country over party, we saw some of the most vile, personal attacks against Stevens since the days of Sarah Palin. They called her vermin, a clown, a traitor, a loser, and that's not even mentioning what James Carville called her.

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But, as any Marxist knows, it is never enough to destroy the individual in your crosshairs. You also have to destroy anyone who would associate with that person. That might explain why a couple of Stevens' alleged "friends" also very publicly denounced her. (Or, to apply Occam's Razor to those scenarios, it might just be that leftists are horrible people to have as friends.)

Today, The Detroit Free Press (an ironic name, considering the newspaper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DNC) found the perfect target: Stevens' fiancé.

Meet Jason Turkish, the man engaged to Rep. Haley Stevens https://t.co/tM2SSOX8v2 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 2, 2026

Why is that newsworthy, exactly, given that Stevens is not a candidate in the Senate race?

Granted Turkish had beaten Stevens to the punch by endorsing Rogers a few days earlier. And while he is a big Democrat donor (who also gave to Republicans, which is heresy to the left), he is not a political operative.

That doesn't matter. He must also be destroyed.

We know that was the intent of this article after reading the first subhead and sentence:

Who is Jason Turkish? Turkish, who lives in Huntington Woods, a suburb of Detroit, is a lawyer and Jewish Democrat. He is engaged to Stevens of Birmingham.

There it is. That's the most important thing they want everyone to know about Turkish. He's "a Jewish Democrat."

And we know exactly why they led with that.

This is disgraceful. What are you trying to do here? Be honest because it is really obvious to people paying attention. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) November 2, 2026

It couldn't be more obvious.

Shameful reporting. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) November 2, 2026

Even for a media that slathers itself in shame virtually every day, this might be a new low.

Why? How is he relevant? — SagebrushBirdhunter (@FanaticLurker) November 2, 2026

He is relevant only in the fact that they can use him to stir up more hatred.

If he suffers for that, they simply do not care.

Lord protect him from the DSA psychotics about to wage jihad upon what appears to be a life of service — Anti-Communist Action🐊🐿️ (@publiclaw637) November 2, 2026

You people are completely evil, and it’s even more reason why Democrats should never be in power again. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) November 2, 2026

Aside from the obvious intention of pointing out Turkish's religion above anything he has done in his professional career, it also reveals what leftists think about any woman who does not bend the knee to their most radical extremists.

They're now trying to destroy her fiance's life because surely the only way Haley would change her mind is if the man in her life bullied her into it. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 2, 2026

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And these are the same people who walk around in handmaids' costumes at the drop of a hat?

"Democrat women are incapable of independent thought and vote the way their husbands tell them." -Democrats — GalosGann (@galos_gann) November 2, 2026

This has now become the narrative by the left. “Haley is a woman who can’t think for herself and did what her husband told her to do”…how horrible. Just see how many leftists come out with this same “explanation”. — Regina (@mommasaurus009) November 2, 2026

The talking points don't even need to go out anymore.

Everyone in the media has them memorized.

Oh knew it. Democrats are going to destroy their lives. Absolutely disgusting! — Shelly🇺🇸 (@SMHS1212) November 2, 2026

Meanwhile, they will completely ignore, downplay, or declare "off limits" the many ties between El-Sayed's family and the Muslim Brotherhood, a known terrorist group.

Wow, just wow. if only you put this much vigor into looking into the midget Jihadist’s relations. — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) November 2, 2026

Or even one-tenth as much vigor.

Or any detectable vigor at all.

So on brand. @TheDemocrats will now destroy anyone connected to @HaleyforMI to punish her leaving the plantation. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) November 2, 2026

I guess we should smear everyone who leaves the plantation. This s*** is why we call you the enemy of The People. — Kelly Winkler III (@WinklerIii) November 2, 2026

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In fairness, there are an endless number of reasons we call them the enemy of the people.

But, bless their hearts, they never fail to keep reminding America why it's true.





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Related:

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BACKPEDAL! Nancy Pelosi Tries to Apologize for Accidentally Telling the Truth About El-Sayed

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Who Ya Gonna Scam? DOJ's Operation Ghostbusters Nails Another GIGANTIC Immigrant Fraud Scheme

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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