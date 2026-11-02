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The Detroit Free Press Wants Everyone to 'Meet' Haley Stevens' Fiancé (Guess What They Led With)

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 02, 2026 7:30 PM
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The Detroit Free Press Wants Everyone to 'Meet' Haley Stevens' Fiancé (Guess What They Led With)
Twitchy


Never let it be said that the leftist legacy media does not understand its assignment as foot soldiers for the revolution. 

After Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers in the critical Michigan Senate election, the viciousness of the Democrat Party came out in full force. Far from praising Stevens for putting country over party, we saw some of the most vile, personal attacks against Stevens since the days of Sarah Palin. They called her vermin, a clown, a traitor, a loser, and that's not even mentioning what James Carville called her. 

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But, as any Marxist knows, it is never enough to destroy the individual in your crosshairs. You also have to destroy anyone who would associate with that person. That might explain why a couple of Stevens' alleged "friends" also very publicly denounced her. (Or, to apply Occam's Razor to those scenarios, it might just be that leftists are horrible people to have as friends.)

Today, The Detroit Free Press (an ironic name, considering the newspaper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DNC) found the perfect target: Stevens' fiancé

Why is that newsworthy, exactly, given that Stevens is not a candidate in the Senate race?

Granted Turkish had beaten Stevens to the punch by endorsing Rogers a few days earlier. And while he is a big Democrat donor (who also gave to Republicans, which is heresy to the left), he is not a political operative. 

That doesn't matter. He must also be destroyed. 

We know that was the intent of this article after reading the first subhead and sentence: 

Who is Jason Turkish?

Turkish, who lives in Huntington Woods, a suburb of Detroit, is a lawyer and Jewish Democrat. He is engaged to Stevens of Birmingham.

There it is. That's the most important thing they want everyone to know about Turkish. He's "a Jewish Democrat."

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And we know exactly why they led with that. 

It couldn't be more obvious. 

Even for a media that slathers itself in shame virtually every day, this might be a new low. 

He is relevant only in the fact that they can use him to stir up more hatred. 

If he suffers for that, they simply do not care. 

Aside from the obvious intention of pointing out Turkish's religion above anything he has done in his professional career, it also reveals what leftists think about any woman who does not bend the knee to their most radical extremists. 

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And these are the same people who walk around in handmaids' costumes at the drop of a hat? 

The talking points don't even need to go out anymore. 

Everyone in the media has them memorized. 

Meanwhile, they will completely ignore, downplay, or declare "off limits" the many ties between El-Sayed's family and the Muslim Brotherhood, a known terrorist group. 

Or even one-tenth as much vigor. 

Or any detectable vigor at all. 

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In fairness, there are an endless number of reasons we call them the enemy of the people. 

But, bless their hearts, they never fail to keep reminding America why it's true. 

============================================

Related:

OOF! After Trashing Pete Hegseth in Bizarre Rant, Old Video Shows Abdul El-Sayed's Own Hoops Skillz

BACKPEDAL! Nancy Pelosi Tries to Apologize for Accidentally Telling the Truth About El-Sayed

Kara Swisher Lets the Other Shoe Drop As She Expands Her List of Political Targets

Who Ya Gonna Scam? DOJ's Operation Ghostbusters Nails Another GIGANTIC Immigrant Fraud Scheme

Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | SENATE | ABDUL EL-SAYED | LIBERAL MEDIA

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