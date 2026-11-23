The Democrats and their stenographers in the media are taking advantage of another opportunity to show everybody that their top priority is trying to protect people who are in the U.S. illegally while slamming ICE for enforcing federal immigration laws.

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Over the weekend ICE officers were at the airport in Seattle and made arrests.

Here's what happened, according to ICE, in response to Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 22, 2026

The full post from @ICEgov:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end.

Add all that up, throw it into the DNC spin generator which then sends the output to media outlets, and we get framing like this one from KING5 Seattle:

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Friends describe Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia as a dedicated advocate and community leader who found belonging in western Washington. https://t.co/wEeDRs4vom — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) November 23, 2026

That's even more ridiculous than "Maryland man."

We can always count on @KING5Seattle to shill for illegals. — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) November 23, 2026

The ratio is brutal, so there's that.

@KING5Seattle Imagine how big a contribution she can make back in Mexico — Fredo Sanfordo (@ingenerio_) November 23, 2026

@KING5Seattle How is someone on an expired visa just living it up in the states?!!! https://t.co/DDu2ONZn8j — Maryanne213 🇺🇸 (@MaryanneY213) November 23, 2026

Actual "journalists" might look into that, but the usual Dem propagandists just spit out the kind of spin we saw above.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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