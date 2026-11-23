Nothing brings people together quite like a shared obsession with the Jews, and Cenk Uygur and Tucker Carlson are living proof.

Heck, best buddies these days.

The Young Turks founder is giddy over his sit-down with Tucker: "If you had told me five years ago that I would be having this conversation with @TuckerCarlson, I'd never believe you." He insists "nobody in DC saw this left-right populist alliance coming" and calls it the "only way to beat the establishment."

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If you had told me five years ago that I would be having this conversation with @TuckerCarlson, I'd never believe you. But that shows you how quickly things can change. Nobody in DC saw this left-right populist alliance coming. Only way to beat the establishment. Interview below. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 23, 2026

Sure, Cenk. Nobody saw the guy who can't stop raging about Israel and the guy who handed Nick Fuentes a microphone finding each other. Horseshoe theory isn't a theory anymore. It's a podcast. And judging by the replies full of people saying the quiet part out loud, their fans get exactly what this "alliance" is really about.

Tucker Carlson says he knew Rupert Murdoch "really well," that Murdoch was "always kind" to him, and that he "always liked Rupert." Also, Rupert is "a radical Zionist, a pro-genocide Zionist," "one of the reasons we got into this war," and a man who wants "nuclear war." He said this on the far-left Young Turks show, named for the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 23, 2026

We used to wonder what happened to Tucker.

We no longer wonder.

It would seem he's always been this insane and was sadly conning the right.

@cenkuygur @TuckerCarlson I, for one, am astonished that two of the West's dumbest and most vicious antisemites found each other. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) November 23, 2026

@cenkuygur @TuckerCarlson "But I also want a mansion in Qatar...Right next to my new best buddy Tucker Qatarlson. Please, pretty please! " https://t.co/UHW4Ly9wM7 — Cobra Commander (@Cobra_Cmnd) November 23, 2026

@cenkuygur @TuckerCarlson You both connected with your adoration for NAZI propaganda — Dora Etoile (@DoraDuRoi) November 23, 2026

@cenkuygur @TuckerCarlson Two antisemitic podcasters? Lots of us saw this coming — Braden (@SGT_B_Dub) November 23, 2026

Grifters are gonna grift.

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