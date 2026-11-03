Ben Shapiro SHREDS 'Demoralization Agent' Tucker Carlson for PRO-DSA Email Sent on Election Day

On Election Day, with voters heading to the polls amid tight midterm contests, Ben Shapiro shared a screenshot of a Tucker Carlson Network promotional email that framed a reminder about high gas prices as somehow Israel’s fault — complete with a “shop new arrivals” button and merch featuring the same slogan alongside a “Don’t trans my Texas” hat.

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The post quickly underscored the long-running friction between the two figures over foreign policy, Israel, and the broader direction of the right, as Shapiro positioned the messaging as an effort to dampen Republican turnout rather than a standard product pitch.

Because that's EXACTLY what this is.

Take a look:

Tucker just emailed this to his supporters. He's actively campaigning for the DSA https://t.co/TdhEh2AG4m — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 3, 2026

Ben Shapiro with the TKO:

Remember: @TuckerCarlson is a vile demoralization agent who wants the GOP to lose. This is his "special Election Day message" email this morning. https://t.co/BPrl0LKYqf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2026

Remember when Carlson wasn't a complete lunatic? Yeah, we do too.

Like us, X was less than impressed with Carlson's attempts to help Democrats win ... for whatever reason.

The post quickly underscored the long-running friction between the two figures over foreign policy, Israel, and the broader direction of the right, as Shapiro positioned the messaging as an effort to dampen Republican turnout rather than a standard product pitch.

@benshapiro @TuckerCarlson Luckily most of the people that get it are in Pakistan & Egypt. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 3, 2026

@benshapiro @TuckerCarlson …the antisemitism is way worse, I think. — Dave Chadwick - Supernatural Americana Author (@DChadwickAuthor) November 3, 2026

@benshapiro @nosoup4knowles @TuckerCarlson Yikes — Lisa Burk (@Lisatheburk) November 3, 2026

Indeed.

@benshapiro @TuckerCarlson Tucker is beyond gross at this point. — Cassandra Galvan (@ChangaGalvan) November 3, 2026

@benshapiro @SethDillon @TuckerCarlson He’s willing to literally “Trans” Texas because he hates Donald Trump and Jews. What an idiot. We should be more concerned about the left, China, and Islam. These people are intentionally distracting everyone from what is really happening. Makes you wonder why. — Julie (@Julieanna6887) November 3, 2026

Indeed it does make us wonder why.

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