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Ben Shapiro SHREDS 'Demoralization Agent' Tucker Carlson for PRO-DSA Email Sent on Election Day

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 03, 2026 2:05 PM
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Ben Shapiro SHREDS 'Demoralization Agent' Tucker Carlson for PRO-DSA Email Sent on Election Day
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Election Day, with voters heading to the polls amid tight midterm contests, Ben Shapiro shared a screenshot of a Tucker Carlson Network promotional email that framed a reminder about high gas prices as somehow Israel’s fault — complete with a “shop new arrivals” button and merch featuring the same slogan alongside a “Don’t trans my Texas” hat.

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The post quickly underscored the long-running friction between the two figures over foreign policy, Israel, and the broader direction of the right, as Shapiro positioned the messaging as an effort to dampen Republican turnout rather than a standard product pitch.

Because that's EXACTLY what this is.

Take a look:

Ben Shapiro with the TKO:

Remember when Carlson wasn't a complete lunatic? Yeah, we do too.

Like us, X was less than impressed with Carlson's attempts to help Democrats win ... for whatever reason.

The post quickly underscored the long-running friction between the two figures over foreign policy, Israel, and the broader direction of the right, as Shapiro positioned the messaging as an effort to dampen Republican turnout rather than a standard product pitch.

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Indeed.

Indeed it does make us wonder why.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BEN SHAPIRO | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TUCKER CARLSON

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