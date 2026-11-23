Nope! We're not gonna do it! We're not gonna say we're thankful for Mondays, and you can't make us!

We are thankful for memes … and you, our loyal readers who help us laugh our way through the worst day of every week.

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Like many of you, we're looking forward to good food, friends, and family this week, but first we need to get through Monday. You know the drill …

This is your coworker trying to microwave their fish on Monday.

I just saw some idiot at the gym put a water bottle in the pringles holder on the treadmill. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 16, 2026

So that's what that is for?! 😂

'Brace yourselves.' 😂

As banging as the last one was, it was so disrespectful…😂💥😂 pic.twitter.com/JzdiS3j4am — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) November 16, 2026

LOL. They're all kids, except that last guy.

LOLOLOL!

Of course, you all knew we'd have some Thanksgiving memes …

Some of us will take the pie. The rest of you can have the eggs.

That's what Mondays look like if you're a turkey.

The Weather Channel would say 'feels like 375'. 😂

This may be the most accurate Thanksgiving food meme we've ever seen! LOL.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton …

The canned cranberry cult is not to be trifled with. They're right up there with the eggnoggers. You've been warned. 😂

Good Sunday Morning! Are your preparations should be underway? pic.twitter.com/ubalNDBANW — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 22, 2026

Bwahaha!

34% of pardoned turkeys end up back in the system. — Philosopher King, Oracle (@signalborder) November 22, 2026

HAHA!

Okay, moving on from Thanksgiving …

You really think that was funny? Try it the other way around. I'm dead 💀 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NXm2RW61oP — Johnny Appleseed ➕ (@Johnnypatriot26) November 21, 2026

We weren't expecting that one. 😂

LOL.

When you ask Mike Tyson who comes down the chimney on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Tdw76OQVvB — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 21, 2026

Admit it. You laughed at that one. 😂

The caption reads, 'With the birth of this baby, the Fast & Furious saga will extend until 2085'. LOL.

Yup. That’s about how we expected a Corgi race to go pic.twitter.com/ekihe1C4bA — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) November 21, 2026

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Quick! Everyone, send this to Foo!

(Just kidding. She's probably already been tagged in it 1,000 times.)

Nice. 😂

True story. LOL.

That's a good doggo! 😂

'Please shut my door, Honey. I'm about to get on a Doom call.'

'Once someone sneezed and I thought he called me.' - Aashi 😂

'This is Pickles, our cat.

This is the neighbors' family picture.'

LOLOLOL! Cats, man.

Only acceptable use of AI pic.twitter.com/FbyOt5cD2g — Jared C. Wilson (@jaredcwilson) November 21, 2026

Folks, we're cracking up. Sorry to those young ladies, but this is hilarious! 😂

I could use these pic.twitter.com/U37jpWG4OC — theMikeGuy (@themikedude72) November 21, 2026

This would be a real time saver.

We love this one. 😂

We will never see chickens the same.

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Okay, that's just messed up. 😂

When I’m forced to admit to my wife that I used her sewing scissors to cut open plastic clamshell packaging pic.twitter.com/KRcmCT1mcu — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 21, 2026

Yep, the theory goes that, at some unknown point in the future, those scissors will be used to cut fabric, so they can't be used for any useful activity now.

You ain't right, G.

I would buy GTA6 tomorrow if there was an option to execute the Liberty Biberty creature. — G (@stevensongs) November 23, 2026

Actually … you ARE right, G. 😂

Speaking of GTA6 …

Best GtA in real life. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4RbmVJKLqW — Skriptkeeper Music (@Skriptkeeper17) November 22, 2026

These guys nailed it! 💀

i Just cleared out some space in the freezer" sounds so much more productive than "I just polished off another pint of ice cream." — Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) November 22, 2026

We're gonna need to use this one. LOL.

That one had us howling!

When weddings go wrong. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bfQ80dw7xP — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) November 22, 2026

That man is going to have a happy life.

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Bwahaha! Diabolical! 😂

oh I didn't know you kept a picture of me in your wallet pic.twitter.com/W6muNZBxeO — Alexandra do (@K0_Alexandra) November 22, 2026

HA! This is the kind of fun you and your spouse should have together.

We try to mostly avoid repeats, but the choice for our classic comedy clip this week is inevitable. It must be shared every year.

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LOLOLOL! It never gets old.

Hopefully you don't need to use that one on any of your coworkers this Monday, but we thought we'd pass it along just in case.

Anyway, that's all we've got this week. Thank you for showing up every week. You truly make our Mondays better, and we'll do our best to return the favor. Now go out there and survive until you can overindulge in your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and we'll meet you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

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