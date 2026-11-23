Nope! We're not gonna do it! We're not gonna say we're thankful for Mondays, and you can't make us!
We are thankful for memes … and you, our loyal readers who help us laugh our way through the worst day of every week.
Like many of you, we're looking forward to good food, friends, and family this week, but first we need to get through Monday. You know the drill …
November 21, 2026
This is your coworker trying to microwave their fish on Monday.
I just saw some idiot at the gym put a water bottle in the pringles holder on the treadmill.— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 16, 2026
So that's what that is for?! 😂
🦷🦷😁😁 pic.twitter.com/uqVBHSyINs— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) November 20, 2026
'Brace yourselves.' 😂
As banging as the last one was, it was so disrespectful…😂💥😂 pic.twitter.com/JzdiS3j4am— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) November 16, 2026
LOL. They're all kids, except that last guy.
November 21, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Of course, you all knew we'd have some Thanksgiving memes …
November 21, 2026
Some of us will take the pie. The rest of you can have the eggs.
😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/HSpPkZ2SiO— Blue In MN (@BlueinMN) November 21, 2026
That's what Mondays look like if you're a turkey.
November 21, 2026
The Weather Channel would say 'feels like 375'. 😂
November 22, 2026
This may be the most accurate Thanksgiving food meme we've ever seen! LOL.
November 22, 2026
It's a bold strategy, Cotton …
The way God and @OceanSprayInc intended. pic.twitter.com/Xsxl7kRNgR— XBradTC (@xbradtc) November 21, 2026
The canned cranberry cult is not to be trifled with. They're right up there with the eggnoggers. You've been warned. 😂
Good Sunday Morning! Are your preparations should be underway? pic.twitter.com/ubalNDBANW— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 22, 2026
Bwahaha!
34% of pardoned turkeys end up back in the system.— Philosopher King, Oracle (@signalborder) November 22, 2026
HAHA!
Okay, moving on from Thanksgiving …
You really think that was funny? Try it the other way around. I'm dead 💀 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NXm2RW61oP— Johnny Appleseed ➕ (@Johnnypatriot26) November 21, 2026
We weren't expecting that one. 😂
👀🪄✨ pic.twitter.com/Bb2kR8uuGh— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) November 21, 2026
LOL.
When you ask Mike Tyson who comes down the chimney on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Tdw76OQVvB— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 21, 2026
Admit it. You laughed at that one. 😂
😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/A9zLcm3VLK— Street (@nyangena_19) November 21, 2026
The caption reads, 'With the birth of this baby, the Fast & Furious saga will extend until 2085'. LOL.
Yup. That’s about how we expected a Corgi race to go pic.twitter.com/ekihe1C4bA— Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) November 21, 2026
Quick! Everyone, send this to Foo!
(Just kidding. She's probably already been tagged in it 1,000 times.)
Schrödinger’s dumpster pic.twitter.com/pqy7puvs3F— Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) November 21, 2026
Nice. 😂
November 22, 2026
True story. LOL.
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/67DQIW1DaO— JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) November 21, 2026
That's a good doggo! 😂
November 21, 2026
'Please shut my door, Honey. I'm about to get on a Doom call.'
November 22, 2026
'Once someone sneezed and I thought he called me.' - Aashi 😂
November 21, 2026
'This is Pickles, our cat.
This is the neighbors' family picture.'
LOLOLOL! Cats, man.
Only acceptable use of AI pic.twitter.com/FbyOt5cD2g— Jared C. Wilson (@jaredcwilson) November 21, 2026
Folks, we're cracking up. Sorry to those young ladies, but this is hilarious! 😂
I could use these pic.twitter.com/U37jpWG4OC— theMikeGuy (@themikedude72) November 21, 2026
This would be a real time saver.
November 21, 2026
We love this one. 😂
November 22, 2026
We will never see chickens the same.
November 22, 2026
Okay, that's just messed up. 😂
When I’m forced to admit to my wife that I used her sewing scissors to cut open plastic clamshell packaging pic.twitter.com/KRcmCT1mcu— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 21, 2026
Yep, the theory goes that, at some unknown point in the future, those scissors will be used to cut fabric, so they can't be used for any useful activity now.
Elon Muskox pic.twitter.com/JK9jnORNo6— G (@stevensongs) November 21, 2026
You ain't right, G.
I would buy GTA6 tomorrow if there was an option to execute the Liberty Biberty creature.— G (@stevensongs) November 23, 2026
Actually … you ARE right, G. 😂
Speaking of GTA6 …
Best GtA in real life. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4RbmVJKLqW— Skriptkeeper Music (@Skriptkeeper17) November 22, 2026
These guys nailed it! 💀
i Just cleared out some space in the freezer" sounds so much more productive than "I just polished off another pint of ice cream."— Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) November 22, 2026
We're gonna need to use this one. LOL.
Weekend time pic.twitter.com/63igCJpL4u— Mister Bright (@MisterBright64) November 21, 2026
That one had us howling!
When weddings go wrong. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bfQ80dw7xP— Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) November 22, 2026
That man is going to have a happy life.
November 22, 2026
Bwahaha! Diabolical! 😂
oh I didn't know you kept a picture of me in your wallet pic.twitter.com/W6muNZBxeO— Alexandra do (@K0_Alexandra) November 22, 2026
HA! This is the kind of fun you and your spouse should have together.
We try to mostly avoid repeats, but the choice for our classic comedy clip this week is inevitable. It must be shared every year.
LOLOLOL! It never gets old.
November 22, 2026
Hopefully you don't need to use that one on any of your coworkers this Monday, but we thought we'd pass it along just in case.
Anyway, that's all we've got this week. Thank you for showing up every week. You truly make our Mondays better, and we'll do our best to return the favor. Now go out there and survive until you can overindulge in your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and we'll meet you back here next week.
Until we meme again …
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