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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Oct 26, 2026 6:00 AM
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Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp

As October winds down, we're entering a scary time full of frights, terrors, and horrors. A day that will haunt you over and over and play on your greatest fears.

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Yes, we're talking about Monday. Oh, and Halloween is this week too.

To get to your tricks and treats, we first have to survive Monday. Luckily, we've scared up some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes to get the day started right.

'It means a lot to them.' 😂

It's never a bad idea to start Monday with dad jokes …

… yep, even ones like that.

Oh man. LOL.

Yep, we've got another one …

HAHA!

'Mick turned to his wife and whispered:

It's self rising, isn't it?'

We're guessing that did not go well for Mick.

That's quite a commercial. We wonder if he wears that rubber glove to final price negotiations …

It's almost that time, folks. Get out and vote. You know the Democrats are … over and over again.

The hero we need. 😂

The reply: 'Bro woke up late for work'.

Admit it, how many of you made this exact face when the alarm clock went off this morning? 😂

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No prescription needed. It was a different time.

We can't disagree.

Are you all ready for Halloween? Might we suggest …

… NOT doing that. 😂

We're having trouble processing that one.

Who are we to question an algebra expert?

HA!

Any kid who has witnessed the 'dad tax' will never part with their Halloween candy.

Nice.

We feel seen.

Now that's just awesome. 😂

We recognize more than a few of these 'subtle signs'.

Bwahaha! That's one way to liven up your Monday!

LOL.

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Do they have anything stronger than 40? Because we need all the help we can get.

Right?! 😂

Admit it, this is exactly what you look like when walking through Walmart.

That's a perfect picture of productivity levels at work on Monday.

We think we see the problem: You took the spaghetti out of the box.

We know … we know. Some of you are going to say 'That's not okay!'

The rest of you are going to be like:

LOLOLOL!

Perfection! 😂

Bro …

You HAVE to replay the impact a few times.

We were dying! 😂

LOL. We could not have described this more perfectly.

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Dog owners know this to be true. 😂

HAHA!

LOL. It doesn't usually end this well.

Y'all are wrong for laughing at that one! 😂

We love it!

We're thinking about eating breakfast more often. 😂

Here's an old clip we thought you'd enjoy. It probably wasn't supposed to be funny, but we laughed.

'It makes good toast.' 💀💀💀

Little man is prepared for a life of Mondays.

We like to think we're better prepared for each Monday after we've shared some laughs with our Twitchy friends.

Hang in there, eat some of that candy that's supposed to be saved for Saturday, and we'll meet you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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