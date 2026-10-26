Monday Morning Meme Madness

As October winds down, we're entering a scary time full of frights, terrors, and horrors. A day that will haunt you over and over and play on your greatest fears.

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Yes, we're talking about Monday. Oh, and Halloween is this week too.

To get to your tricks and treats, we first have to survive Monday. Luckily, we've scared up some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes to get the day started right.

'It means a lot to them.' 😂

It's never a bad idea to start Monday with dad jokes …

… yep, even ones like that.

Oh man. LOL.

Yep, we've got another one …

HAHA!

'Mick turned to his wife and whispered:

It's self rising, isn't it?'

We're guessing that did not go well for Mick.

Used car ads peaked here. pic.twitter.com/zdoThpC6K4 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 24, 2026

That's quite a commercial. We wonder if he wears that rubber glove to final price negotiations …

It's almost that time, folks. Get out and vote. You know the Democrats are … over and over again.

The hero we need. 😂

The reply: 'Bro woke up late for work'.

Admit it, how many of you made this exact face when the alarm clock went off this morning? 😂

pic.twitter.com/eM0rGnvior — The Blasters and Blades Podcast (@SF_Fantasy_Show) October 26, 2026

No prescription needed. It was a different time.

We can't disagree.

Are you all ready for Halloween? Might we suggest …

That is soooo scary in sooo many ways........ pic.twitter.com/ZB5bqWjr41 — Boo (@333too3) October 25, 2026

… NOT doing that. 😂

We're having trouble processing that one.

Who are we to question an algebra expert?

HA!

Any kid who has witnessed the 'dad tax' will never part with their Halloween candy.

Nice.

We feel seen.

Now that's just awesome. 😂

The amount of accuracy in this video got me😂 pic.twitter.com/L2wCHFV35D — keji (@mhiz_tura) October 24, 2026

We recognize more than a few of these 'subtle signs'.

Bwahaha! That's one way to liven up your Monday!

LOL.

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Do they have anything stronger than 40? Because we need all the help we can get.

pic.twitter.com/S0k704l8T8 — i am a boy of the eighties (@gilililibo99902) October 24, 2026

Right?! 😂

Admit it, this is exactly what you look like when walking through Walmart.

Two friends miss each other for a few seconds after placing a water tank. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/toRLownpRy — The Best (@TheBestqueenx) October 23, 2026

That's a perfect picture of productivity levels at work on Monday.

I don't know what her problem is. I did exactly what she said! pic.twitter.com/LnXlXPTaX3 — Steve (@oldguy_steve) October 24, 2026

We think we see the problem: You took the spaghetti out of the box.

Parents had the chance to tackle their kids in training.



As you can see this dad was not holding back. pic.twitter.com/RNSKemUdCw — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 26, 2026

We know … we know. Some of you are going to say 'That's not okay!'

The rest of you are going to be like:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The one who made this wins today’s Internet! @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/YED4mfo7Th — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 25, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Perfection! 😂

Bro …

You HAVE to replay the impact a few times.

We were dying! 😂

LOL. We could not have described this more perfectly.

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Dog owners know this to be true. 😂

HAHA!

LOL. It doesn't usually end this well.

Y'all are wrong for laughing at that one! 😂

We love it!

We're thinking about eating breakfast more often. 😂

Here's an old clip we thought you'd enjoy. It probably wasn't supposed to be funny, but we laughed.

'It makes good toast.' 💀💀💀

Little man is prepared for a life of Mondays.

We like to think we're better prepared for each Monday after we've shared some laughs with our Twitchy friends.

Hang in there, eat some of that candy that's supposed to be saved for Saturday, and we'll meet you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

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