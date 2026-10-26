Monday Morning Meme Madness

As October winds down, we're entering a scary time full of frights, terrors, and horrors. A day that will haunt you over and over and play on your greatest fears.
Yes, we're talking about Monday. Oh, and Halloween is this week too.
To get to your tricks and treats, we first have to survive Monday. Luckily, we've scared up some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes to get the day started right.
October 24, 2026
'It means a lot to them.' 😂
It's never a bad idea to start Monday with dad jokes …
October 25, 2026
… yep, even ones like that.
OMG....... pic.twitter.com/75XsykkDVS— Boo (@333too3) October 25, 2026
Oh man. LOL.
Yep, we've got another one …
October 25, 2026
HAHA!
Oh my!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cVJVNIreR8— Mare (@marewho12) October 24, 2026
'Mick turned to his wife and whispered:
It's self rising, isn't it?'
We're guessing that did not go well for Mick.
Used car ads peaked here. pic.twitter.com/zdoThpC6K4— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 24, 2026
That's quite a commercial. We wonder if he wears that rubber glove to final price negotiations …
💯✔️😂 pic.twitter.com/ne6u9y15Aq— ScarlettLee23 (@ScarlettLee23) October 24, 2026
It's almost that time, folks. Get out and vote. You know the Democrats are … over and over again.
October 24, 2026
The hero we need. 😂
Is this kid Italian?? pic.twitter.com/HOpFPmViPe— Men's Humor (@MensHumor) October 25, 2026
The reply: 'Bro woke up late for work'.
Admit it, how many of you made this exact face when the alarm clock went off this morning? 😂
October 26, 2026
No prescription needed. It was a different time.
seriously pic.twitter.com/cptYgkPX52— Zeducation Memes (@ZeducationYT) October 25, 2026
We can't disagree.
Are you all ready for Halloween? Might we suggest …
That is soooo scary in sooo many ways........ pic.twitter.com/ZB5bqWjr41— Boo (@333too3) October 25, 2026
… NOT doing that. 😂
We're having trouble processing that one.
🤓😎🍫 pic.twitter.com/0Bt8uNs4Cq— Judianna (@Judianna) October 25, 2026
Who are we to question an algebra expert?
October 25, 2026
HA!
So true!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TUaLwziSKL— Mare (@marewho12) October 24, 2026
Any kid who has witnessed the 'dad tax' will never part with their Halloween candy.
Those sickos!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhJxOkUGSx— Mare (@marewho12) October 24, 2026
Nice.
October 24, 2026
We feel seen.
October 24, 2026
Now that's just awesome. 😂
The amount of accuracy in this video got me😂 pic.twitter.com/L2wCHFV35D— keji (@mhiz_tura) October 24, 2026
We recognize more than a few of these 'subtle signs'.
October 24, 2026
Bwahaha! That's one way to liven up your Monday!
October 26, 2026
LOL.
October 24, 2026
Do they have anything stronger than 40? Because we need all the help we can get.
October 24, 2026
Right?! 😂
Admit it, this is exactly what you look like when walking through Walmart.
Two friends miss each other for a few seconds after placing a water tank. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/toRLownpRy— The Best (@TheBestqueenx) October 23, 2026
That's a perfect picture of productivity levels at work on Monday.
I don't know what her problem is. I did exactly what she said! pic.twitter.com/LnXlXPTaX3— Steve (@oldguy_steve) October 24, 2026
We think we see the problem: You took the spaghetti out of the box.
Parents had the chance to tackle their kids in training.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 26, 2026
As you can see this dad was not holding back. pic.twitter.com/RNSKemUdCw
We know … we know. Some of you are going to say 'That's not okay!'
The rest of you are going to be like:
The one who made this wins today’s Internet! @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/YED4mfo7Th— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 25, 2026
LOLOLOL!
October 25, 2026
Perfection! 😂
October 25, 2026
Bro …
I’m dead🤣 pic.twitter.com/JEiR9MwEAC— Kristin (@KiKi1185) October 25, 2026
You HAVE to replay the impact a few times.
We were dying! 😂
October 26, 2026
LOL. We could not have described this more perfectly.
Good morning☕ pic.twitter.com/U7gpzPjJqO— ⋆｡˚✴︎⋆Anastasia⋆✴︎˚｡⋆ (@StarsNastja) October 25, 2026
Dog owners know this to be true. 😂
For @Judianna pic.twitter.com/cghIzx26Lo— Pam D (@soirchick) October 24, 2026
HAHA!
Every fisherman knows this PANIC! 🎣😭 pic.twitter.com/T1nbvA6VNi— Makenna_07G (@Makenna_07G) October 24, 2026
LOL. It doesn't usually end this well.
October 25, 2026
Y'all are wrong for laughing at that one! 😂
#TheFarSide pic.twitter.com/N1wZABq0Ew— Far Side Fix (@farsidefix) October 24, 2026
We love it!
October 25, 2026
We're thinking about eating breakfast more often. 😂
Here's an old clip we thought you'd enjoy. It probably wasn't supposed to be funny, but we laughed.
Beware the satanic toaster. ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/VEfBr1P3Mz— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 25, 2026
'It makes good toast.' 💀💀💀
Life in 10 seconds pic.twitter.com/ctT2X6QSDi— Mens_Corner__ (@Mens_Corner__) October 24, 2026
Little man is prepared for a life of Mondays.
We like to think we're better prepared for each Monday after we've shared some laughs with our Twitchy friends.
Hang in there, eat some of that candy that's supposed to be saved for Saturday, and we'll meet you back here next week.
Until we meme again …
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