Monday Morning Meme Madness

We're gonna say something here, and don't go getting the idea that we've changed our minds about Monday sucking, but this one is slightly more tolerable because we get to celebrate the libs hating Columbus Day.
It's just the first laugh we're going to have this Monday morning. The other laughs will come from sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from the past week!
Because not everybody celebrates Monday. pic.twitter.com/AibxT6oe6n— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 11, 2026
Yes, we feel the impending doom of Monday every Sunday evening, and it makes us grumpy …
October 12, 2026
… well … not THAT grumpy! 😂
October 5, 2026
The struggle is real, folks!
he just couldn’t catch on LMFAOOO😭😭😭 https://t.co/SFX6MI843L pic.twitter.com/ZdobZgIAR9— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 10, 2026
The lady's laugh had us rolling! 😂
October 10, 2026
See, ladies?! You don't need the filter.
October 10, 2026
You young whippersnappers will never know. You basically had to throw it away. We're pretty sure the phone cord people teamed up with Slinky to devise a way to make sure people had to keep buying their products.
Why is this so funny to me pic.twitter.com/sQ2B22pNlU— LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 7, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Saw this & it made me laugh 😂👍🏻😃 pic.twitter.com/hV3wX3kk6C— Jim (@strup2823) October 10, 2026
We're sure more than a few of you 'jogged' with your mom back in the day. 😂
😁😁😁🐕🧀 pic.twitter.com/GrLLInDvSI— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 10, 2026
That expert looks familiar.
I miss this kind of comedy! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ofHeyEJHsp— 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 (@FreedomFrank11) October 10, 2026
Bwahaha! We're sure you all saw that coming a mile away, but we still laughed.
Me watching someone use their phone in a theater while the movie is playing. https://t.co/iYSguptEHe pic.twitter.com/IeSotQWBOe— G (@stevensongs) October 10, 2026
Twitter/X had some fun laughing at Mamdani
Me watching the lady checking out in front of me pulling out her checkbook https://t.co/VYNS5xOUiu pic.twitter.com/JlSd8e1VyJ— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) October 9, 2026
LOL.
October 10, 2026
Now that's a dad who understands his role. 😂
I laughed out loud. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tLkIXn0LDG— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) October 10, 2026
Honestly … it's easy if you try.
Me smiling in elementary school class photos. pic.twitter.com/3Lr4H3uqgT— Amazing Pop Culture (@AmazingPopPod) October 10, 2026
True story.
I lose it at ‘ChatLGBQT can you be gay all year or just June’ 😭— ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) October 11, 2026
My new favorite as well https://t.co/PH0GW97lMW
Yep, that part got us too! 😂
October 10, 2026
'Rewrite the 2nd one like you're talking to a 5-year-old '.
Perfect! 😂
Good Friday Morning! If your weekend includes travel (like me) make certain you have emergency roadside vehicle repair kits with you!! pic.twitter.com/hAV9EOPELL— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 9, 2026
We may have audibly groaned at that one. 😂
October 11, 2026
All we hear is 'I am once again asking for your financial support'. LOL.
October 11, 2026
This seems about right.
I love this!!!🤣 pic.twitter.com/NdLuAbAOna— Ken Miles (@kenmilesamerica) October 9, 2026
We generally avoid the AI videos, but this one made us smile.
It’s a good point. 🐄🦈 pic.twitter.com/eY7i1CRpdQ— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 10, 2026
Maybe if the sharks choked on them?
October 12, 2026
HAHA!
Oh, they are hilarious! My mouth and eyes hurt! A simple premise, but beautifully executed! pic.twitter.com/2uFdMZbE10— 🎼🌺Music Love♥️ (@ThoNg676733) October 7, 2026
Their timing is amazing!
Yes!!! 👍 pic.twitter.com/TbbUkBHxMG— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) October 11, 2026
We would recognize that pattern anywhere! 😂
October 11, 2026
Oh, we'd definitely keep scrolling.
The amazing Typewriter Concerto...— Timeless Classics (@Moonlighhy) October 8, 2026
For anyone who needs a smile today...
This is Leroy Anderson's 'The Typewriter' for orchestra, complete with all the familiar 'dings' and clitter-clattering of a typewriter. The soloist here is Alfredo Anaya, with conductor Miguel Roa pic.twitter.com/atOPGgM2Ld
So good!
From the, I’m too easily amused desk… pic.twitter.com/hck3DZwcPW— Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) October 11, 2026
We laughed. 😂
October 11, 2026
HAHA!
Me when my DoorDash driver calls instead of leaving it at the door pic.twitter.com/oKOlTooVRU— Trust Fund Terry (@trustfundterry) October 11, 2026
LOL! It's hard to argue with President Trump's answer on that one.
October 11, 2026
Hello, fellow enlightened people! 😂
October 11, 2026
Hold on, we're about to crack open a delicious porcupine.
October 11, 2026
If you know, you know. 😂
Fun fact: water solves everything— Rob (@_ROB_29) October 11, 2026
Constipated? - drink water
Headache? - drink water
Want better skin? - drink water
Somebody is bothering you? - drown them
Well, that escalated quickly!
October 11, 2026
We are way too amused by that. LOL.
Genius 💯 pic.twitter.com/STBYUE8Ild— Tour Golf (not PGA Tour) (@PGATUOR) October 11, 2026
The last caption says 'I'm golfing tomorrow'.
There's no way that would work.
Guys are so easy to entertain pic.twitter.com/GZ82K6xsDN— Tawadotcom (@Tawadotcom) October 10, 2026
The guy leaving the warehouse had us howling! 😂
Our classic comedy clip this week is a throwback to the SNL before times, in honor of the great Mike Ditka.
After the Bears fired him in 1993, Ditka made a cameo appearance on the SNL cold open with the Superfans. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/zCjVs4waxB— Rich Luchette (@richluchette) October 9, 2026
Rest in peace, coach.
And now, back to our present situation …
October 12, 2026
Hopefully, you're one of the lucky few who have the day off today.
If not, our thoughts are with you, and you have our word that we'll be back here next week with more laughs to start the day!
Until we meme again …
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