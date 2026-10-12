Monday Morning Meme Madness

We're gonna say something here, and don't go getting the idea that we've changed our minds about Monday sucking, but this one is slightly more tolerable because we get to celebrate the libs hating Columbus Day.

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It's just the first laugh we're going to have this Monday morning. The other laughs will come from sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from the past week!

Because not everybody celebrates Monday. pic.twitter.com/AibxT6oe6n — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 11, 2026

Yes, we feel the impending doom of Monday every Sunday evening, and it makes us grumpy …

… well … not THAT grumpy! 😂

The struggle is real, folks!

The lady's laugh had us rolling! 😂

See, ladies?! You don't need the filter.

You young whippersnappers will never know. You basically had to throw it away. We're pretty sure the phone cord people teamed up with Slinky to devise a way to make sure people had to keep buying their products.

Why is this so funny to me pic.twitter.com/sQ2B22pNlU — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 7, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Saw this & it made me laugh 😂👍🏻😃 pic.twitter.com/hV3wX3kk6C — Jim (@strup2823) October 10, 2026

We're sure more than a few of you 'jogged' with your mom back in the day. 😂

That expert looks familiar.

I miss this kind of comedy! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ofHeyEJHsp — 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 (@FreedomFrank11) October 10, 2026

Bwahaha! We're sure you all saw that coming a mile away, but we still laughed.

Me watching someone use their phone in a theater while the movie is playing. https://t.co/iYSguptEHe pic.twitter.com/IeSotQWBOe — G (@stevensongs) October 10, 2026

Twitter/X had some fun laughing at Mamdani

Me watching the lady checking out in front of me pulling out her checkbook https://t.co/VYNS5xOUiu pic.twitter.com/JlSd8e1VyJ — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) October 9, 2026

LOL.

pic.twitter.com/8MFfOk0oEZ — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) October 10, 2026

Now that's a dad who understands his role. 😂

Honestly … it's easy if you try.

Me smiling in elementary school class photos. pic.twitter.com/3Lr4H3uqgT — Amazing Pop Culture (@AmazingPopPod) October 10, 2026

True story.

I lose it at ‘ChatLGBQT can you be gay all year or just June’ 😭



My new favorite as well https://t.co/PH0GW97lMW — ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) October 11, 2026

Yep, that part got us too! 😂

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'Rewrite the 2nd one like you're talking to a 5-year-old '.

Perfect! 😂

Good Friday Morning! If your weekend includes travel (like me) make certain you have emergency roadside vehicle repair kits with you!! pic.twitter.com/hAV9EOPELL — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 9, 2026

We may have audibly groaned at that one. 😂

All we hear is 'I am once again asking for your financial support'. LOL.

This seems about right.

We generally avoid the AI videos, but this one made us smile.

Maybe if the sharks choked on them?

HAHA!

Oh, they are hilarious! My mouth and eyes hurt! A simple premise, but beautifully executed! pic.twitter.com/2uFdMZbE10 — 🎼🌺Music Love♥️ (@ThoNg676733) October 7, 2026

Their timing is amazing!

We would recognize that pattern anywhere! 😂

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Oh, we'd definitely keep scrolling.

The amazing Typewriter Concerto...

For anyone who needs a smile today...

This is Leroy Anderson's 'The Typewriter' for orchestra, complete with all the familiar 'dings' and clitter-clattering of a typewriter. The soloist here is Alfredo Anaya, with conductor Miguel Roa pic.twitter.com/atOPGgM2Ld — Timeless Classics (@Moonlighhy) October 8, 2026

So good!

From the, I’m too easily amused desk… pic.twitter.com/hck3DZwcPW — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) October 11, 2026

We laughed. 😂

HAHA!

Me when my DoorDash driver calls instead of leaving it at the door pic.twitter.com/oKOlTooVRU — Trust Fund Terry (@trustfundterry) October 11, 2026

LOL! It's hard to argue with President Trump's answer on that one.

Hello, fellow enlightened people! 😂

Hold on, we're about to crack open a delicious porcupine.

If you know, you know. 😂

Fun fact: water solves everything



Constipated? - drink water

Headache? - drink water

Want better skin? - drink water

Somebody is bothering you? - drown them — Rob (@_ROB_29) October 11, 2026

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Well, that escalated quickly!

We are way too amused by that. LOL.

The last caption says 'I'm golfing tomorrow'.

There's no way that would work.

Guys are so easy to entertain pic.twitter.com/GZ82K6xsDN — Tawadotcom (@Tawadotcom) October 10, 2026

The guy leaving the warehouse had us howling! 😂

Our classic comedy clip this week is a throwback to the SNL before times, in honor of the great Mike Ditka.

After the Bears fired him in 1993, Ditka made a cameo appearance on the SNL cold open with the Superfans. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/zCjVs4waxB — Rich Luchette (@richluchette) October 9, 2026

Rest in peace, coach.

And now, back to our present situation …

Hopefully, you're one of the lucky few who have the day off today.

If not, our thoughts are with you, and you have our word that we'll be back here next week with more laughs to start the day!

Until we meme again …

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