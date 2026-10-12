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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Oct 12, 2026 6:00 AM
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Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

We're gonna say something here, and don't go getting the idea that we've changed our minds about Monday sucking, but this one is slightly more tolerable because we get to celebrate the libs hating Columbus Day.

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It's just the first laugh we're going to have this Monday morning. The other laughs will come from sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from the past week!

Yes, we feel the impending doom of Monday every Sunday evening, and it makes us grumpy …

… well … not THAT grumpy! 😂

The struggle is real, folks!

The lady's laugh had us rolling! 😂

See, ladies?! You don't need the filter.

You young whippersnappers will never know. You basically had to throw it away. We're pretty sure the phone cord people teamed up with Slinky to devise a way to make sure people had to keep buying their products.

LOLOLOL!

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We're sure more than a few of you 'jogged' with your mom back in the day. 😂

That expert looks familiar.

Bwahaha! We're sure you all saw that coming a mile away, but we still laughed.

Twitter/X had some fun laughing at Mamdani

LOL.

Now that's a dad who understands his role. 😂

Honestly … it's easy if you try.

True story.

Yep, that part got us too! 😂

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'Rewrite the 2nd one like you're talking to a 5-year-old '.

Perfect! 😂

We may have audibly groaned at that one. 😂

All we hear is 'I am once again asking for your financial support'. LOL.

This seems about right.

We generally avoid the AI videos, but this one made us smile.

Maybe if the sharks choked on them?

HAHA!

Their timing is amazing!

We would recognize that pattern anywhere! 😂

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Oh, we'd definitely keep scrolling.

So good!

We laughed. 😂

HAHA!

LOL! It's hard to argue with President Trump's answer on that one.

Hello, fellow enlightened people! 😂

Hold on, we're about to crack open a delicious porcupine.

If you know, you know. 😂

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Well, that escalated quickly!

We are way too amused by that. LOL.

The last caption says 'I'm golfing tomorrow'. 

There's no way that would work.

The guy leaving the warehouse had us howling! 😂

Our classic comedy clip this week is a throwback to the SNL before times, in honor of the great Mike Ditka.

Rest in peace, coach.

And now, back to our present situation …

Hopefully, you're one of the lucky few who have the day off today.

If not, our thoughts are with you, and you have our word that we'll be back here next week with more laughs to start the day!

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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