Not entirely sure why Alex Jones thought it was a good idea to go after Dan Bongino ...

Please pray for Dan Bongino I legitimately believe he needs an exorcism.. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 22, 2026

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... but here we are.

Bongino was more than happy to fire back. Brutally.

One of the most illuminating things about being in this business is the gift—and the curse—of seeing people for who they really are. There are a lot of decent, kind people who sincerely care about this country. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of frauds, cowards, and charlatans. And in my opinion, Alex Jones is among the worst. I’ll never forget when I first ran for office over a decade ago and appeared on Alex’s show. I was admittedly naive at the time about who he really was. During a commercial break, while talking to him, it became crystal clear to me that it was a bad act, an awful, shallow schtick. That may not surprise many of you, but it certainly surprised me back then. And frankly, it matters not whether you believe this happened. I was there. I genuinely feel bad for the tens of viewers he has left who still buy his bullshit. In my regrettable experience with him, he plays them for fools and will flip on a dime the second he thinks they’ll fall for his next act. Some people stand for principles. Others just perform for an audience. I’ve seen enough to know the difference. @RealAlexJones — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 22, 2026

Post continues:

... and charlatans. And in my opinion, Alex Jones is among the worst. I’ll never forget when I first ran for office over a decade ago and appeared on Alex’s show. I was admittedly naive at the time about who he really was. During a commercial break, while talking to him, it became crystal clear to me that it was a bad act, an awful, shallow schtick. That may not surprise many of you, but it certainly surprised me back then. And frankly, it matters not whether you believe this happened. I was there. I genuinely feel bad for the tens of viewers he has left who still buy his bullshit. In my regrettable experience with him, he plays them for fools and will flip on a dime the second he thinks they’ll fall for his next act. Some people stand for principles. Others just perform for an audience. I’ve seen enough to know the difference.

His tens of viewers.

HA HA HA

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