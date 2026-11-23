In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, we heard a lot from Democrat candidates about gas prices and "affordability."

We've already seen what that means to Democrats:

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From @WSJopinion: "Democrats swept the field by campaigning on affordability. To normal people, that means rising inflation-adjusted wages. To newly elected Democrats, it turns out to mean higher taxes, more regulation, higher entitlement spending and fewer data centers." https://t.co/FBF260mvfG — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 23, 2026

But the Democrats (with media assistance of course) managed to fool enough voters:

CNN: 67% of voters are worried Democrats will focus too much on Investigating Trump https://t.co/I5OQD18AOF — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 21, 2026

"Affordability" to Democrats also means obsessing about Trump impeachments:

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia says Democrats could impeach President Trump "every single week" if they had the votes, and that "everything should always be on the table." "We could be impeaching the president every single week if we had the votes." https://t.co/sYlmWiJzmW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2026

What charges? Give them time and they'll make up something.

@townhallcom It’s crazy that people with this much hatred have power over the people. — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) November 23, 2026

Crazy, not to mention frightening.

@townhallcom That's exactly how they lose the White House in 2028. Rabid, baseless TDS, and they can't help themselves. — Al Ruddy 🇺🇲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@_AlRuddy) November 23, 2026

The Democrats will certainly misread the election results and overreach accordingly.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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