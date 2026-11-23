Remember when Democrats spent the entire midterm campaign promising to make life more "affordable"? Yeah, about that.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) took a victory lap over the weekend and announced the first thing he wants to "deliver" now that his party has won:

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"Democrats ran on raising the minimum wage. Now we have to deliver. My bill would set the federal minimum wage to $20/hour AND peg it to inflation or GDP growth, whichever is higher, so it never falls behind again."

Whichever is HIGHER. Of course.

Democrats ran on raising the minimum wage. Now we have to deliver. My bill would set the federal minimum wage to $20/hour AND peg it to inflation or GDP growth, whichever is higher, so it never falls behind again. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 21, 2026

He followed that up with a whole thread explaining why a $20 wage would raise pay "without costing jobs," because apparently no one in the Democrat Party has ever visited a California fast-food joint and ordered from a kiosk. He also pointed out that "the federal minimum wage hasn't moved since 2009." He's right about that. It's been $7.25 for years, and Gallego wants to jump it by nearly 13 bucks in one shot, then make sure it climbs automatically forever.

Nothing could possibly go wrong there.

Why a $20/hr minimum wage? $20/hr puts the minimum wage at about 2/3 of the median wage. Research shows that level raises pay and reduces turnover, without costing jobs. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 21, 2026

What research, Ruben? Be specific.

Right now, workers are taking home the smallest slice of the economy since 1947. That’s why my bill also ties the minimum wage to inflation or GDP growth, whichever is higher. Pay keeps up when prices rise, and when the economy grows, working people share in the success they helped create. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 21, 2026

FFS.

The federal minimum wage hasn’t moved since 2009. It’s time to give America a raise. Let’s pass my bill to get it done. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 21, 2026

Here's the fun part. The same party that just ran on lowering prices now wants to make labor, which goes into the cost of basically everything, a whole lot more expensive. Then they'll be shocked when your Big Mac costs as much as a car payment.

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