Sunday morning on CNN, Minnesota Sen.-elect. Peggy Flanagan made it clear she won't be sending Chuck Schumer a fruit basket.

Of course, she's not the only one crapping all over Schumer but she's the latest in a long line of newly elected socialists who are turning their backs on Chuckles.

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According to RNC Research, she "won't support Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader" because, in her words, "I simply think it is time for change."

Watch:

Peggy Flanagan won't support Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader: "I simply think it is time for change” https://t.co/uL8o6DoZy5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2026

Time for change, huh? Democrats just took the Senate, the caucus votes December 1, and Flanagan is already on Dana Bash's show backing Chris Van Hollen for the top job. She hasn't even been sworn in yet. To be fair, this isn't new. She's been calling for new leadership since early November and endorsed Van Hollen on November 13.

Still, quite a look: win the majority, then try to bounce your longtime leader on national TV before the Thanksgiving leftovers are even cold. Pass the popcorn.

@RNCResearch Dissension in the democrat party is a wonderful thing. ☺️ — Paul Scalice (@scalice_paul) November 22, 2026

That doesn't exactly bother us either.

@RNCResearch Peggy Flanagan also claims to be the first “woman of color” to be a lieutenant governor. Despite the fact that she’s just a white woman who wears over the top Indian jewelry that Indians don’t actually wear in real life. — Nixon's Head 🇺🇸 (@Nixons_Head_) November 22, 2026

Elizabeth Warren might want to watch her back with Flanagan. Just sayin'.

Wonder how much Chuck is enjoying this new crop of socialists taking aim for him now that he's helped so many of them get elected.

Socialists are like that, Chuck.

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