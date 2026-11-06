The Epic Backfire for Chuck Schumer Continues As ANOTHER Dem He Supported Turns on Him

After an extremely disappointing midterm election on Tuesday, but one of the more entertaining things to come out of all this is watching candidates Chuck Schumer supported and spent millions backing turn on him like Frankenstein's monster.

Advertisement

Earlier this week we told you about Abdul El-Sayed saying he wouldn't support Chuck Schumer to be the Senate majority leader when the Democrats take control in January.

Now another senator-elect is biting off the hand that fed his campaign.

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson says he will not support Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader. Q: “Would you support Chuck Schumer for Majority Leader?” JACKSON: “I’m gonna support somebody else.” https://t.co/HCJ6WED8Ks — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2026

Enjoy your new friends inside the Democrats' "big tent," Chuck!

Another one, @SenSchumer ... not looking good for you. How much money did you raise for these people again? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 6, 2026

LOTS of money.

Pass the popcorn.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.