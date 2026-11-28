

Nothing gets the roaches scrambling and panicking like a direct bright light.

In the case of USAID, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio shuttered in 2025 after DOGE exposed the fraud and corruption rampant within it, the bright light has been a new drop of USAID documents. As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Data Republican has been scraping those files, and the results are horrifying, if not surprising. They reveal that nearly the entirety of USAID was a weaponized agency for radical left-wing, anti-American propaganda. (SHOCKING!)

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The roaches, of course, are the perpetrators behind the USAID scam, particularly Samantha Power, Obama flack and former USAID administrator, who has been sprinting to leftist media outlets to scream that ending USAID is "killing children." That same media, it goes without saying, is more than happy to repeat those lies.

But there are plenty more roaches than Power alone. These include the people who were getting rich off of taxpayer money, such as Drew Sullivan, the founder of OCCRP. On Thanksgiving, he published a slanderous hit piece attacking Mike Benz, who orchestrated much of the current document drop.

Meet the influencer who is behind the release of the USAID documents. To him, media is evil propaganda and Hitler had a lot of good ideas. And Russian disinformation channels love to amplify his misleading propaganda. https://t.co/BsebIbBDgS — Drew Sullivan (@DrewOCCRP) November 26, 2026

OCCRP ostensibly stands for Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. But it might as well stand for "deep state agitprop."

The article itself is hilariously replete with slurs against Benz, like "extreme-right influencer" and "self-styled free speech advocate." It notes "Russian disinformation" (LOL) and even accuses conservatives of "pouncing and seizing."

Sullivan's obvious intent is to smear Benz, while not actually addressing the content of any of the files now available to the public.

And that's not surprising, seeing as how those files show that Sullivan and OCCRP were HUGE beneficiaries of our taxpayer money, without us knowing about it.

Benz completely NUKED Sullivan's attempt to discredit him (and, by association, the files) with a single, damning receipt:

Your hit piece left out that USAID paid you $32 million. https://t.co/hrW6HEWexx — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 27, 2026

Whoops!

Well, that's pretty embarrassing.

No wonder Sullivan is frantic about American taxpayers being able to see how much his organization and countless others were bilking us to the tune of hundreds of millions, even billions, of dollars.

Drew took $32 million dollars from USAID. Is it really a surprise that he’s not very happy over it being shut down? — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) November 27, 2026

Most criminals aren't very happy when the illicit money starts to dry up.

We imagine Sullivan is fuming harder than Al Capone in The Untouchables.

Let me get this straight Government documents from USAID showed that the agency was engaged in extraordinarily evil behavior And the response from the Democrats is to throw a fit and smear the person responsible for releasing the documents? What in the world? — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 27, 2026

It makes perfect sense. Look how Democrats responded to reporters like Nick Shirley and Cam Higby, who exposed even more of their corruption outside of USAID.

They're trying to outlaw investigative reporting and throw the reporters in jail.

Poor Drew…. Gets USAid money cut off and now he has to attack the messenger and not the actual story of USAid’s illegal operations. — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) November 27, 2026

You know it's a hack hit job on someone like Mike Benz when they have to use this many "evil adjectives" to describe him before attempting to make arguments about how he's wrong https://t.co/M0Ch6LRE1U — Punished Honkie MD (@DoctorHonkie) November 27, 2026

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If we're going to be robbed of $32 million to pay for propaganda, you'd think USAID would spend it on people who were a little better at it.

blah blah blah Russia blah blah blah Hitler.



You write like a child.



You should refund all the money you stole from taxpayers. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2026

The repayment should also come with a hefty prison sentence.

But it probably won't, sadly.

It got even more embarrassing for Sullivan when an old clip of him resurfaced, where he was emphasizing the importance of public access to raw information:

Drew Sullivan on why people's access to raw information is critical to credible reporting... just not USAID files 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yEbYBK1lNw — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) November 27, 2026

Obviously, he never meant a word of that speech.

🔥So @MikeBenzCyber is being attacked by the OCCRP which is a member of the Expose Network? The Expose Network was exposed as an extension of the Integrity Initiative. You know with Nina Jankowicz, Anne Applebaum, Edward Lucas, Damian Collins, Andrew Wood, and Peter Pomerantsev etc.. The same folks I have been talking about since the USAID document release. The Expose Network became the Open Information Partnership (OIP) which Nina Jankowicz belonged to. ♦️The OCCRP was also directly connected to USAID. Which I’m certain has been maintained by the rogues. Read on… I would also keep your eyes on Arena (Now at the SNF Johns Hopkins which was exposed by Data Republican as being part of the USAID coup.) Arena is where Applebaum, Lucas, and Pomerantsev of the Integrity Initiative have been ALL ALONG. Previous locations for Arena have been at Soros tied London School of Economics (LSE) and Legatum. ♦️On Andrew Wood of the Integrity Initiative who I listed above: “Nina Jankowicz’s friend, Christopher Steele, asked his friend and occasional business associate Sir Andrew Wood to alert Senator John McCain and McCain's staffer, David Kramer, to the existence of the (Trump Russia) dossier at a conference in Halifax,Canada.” Like I said yesterday we are at ground zero for Russiagate. We need to expose this in order to stop them now. ♦️ This shows USAID connections to OCCRP: “The U.S. Department of State exercised direct influence over the governance of the OCCRP through USAID and the NED. Funding arrangements included mechanisms through which veto rights could be exercised over leadership appointments and annual work plans of the organisation. Through this, influence extended across the entire network directed by the OCCRP, and presumably also affected the outlets and activities of Szabolcs Panyi.” ♦️Peter Pomerantsev of Arena and the Integrity Initiative is Sigrid Rausing Trust. “VSquare5 is an “investigative” outlet established and funded in 2017 by the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED), with a focus on the Visegrád countries. From its headquarters in Warsaw, it coordinates the Central European partners of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). Drew Sullivan, head of the OCCRP, has acknowledged that his organisation engages in “money laundering,” channelling funds originating from U.S. government or other “investors” sensitive to maintaining their anonymity to partner organisations. The Journalism Development Network (JDN), which operates the OCCRP, later received support – alongside U.S. government funding – from the Open Society Foundations, the Oak Foundation, the Sigrid Rausing Trust, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Szabolcs Panyi is primarily affiliated with two platforms, Direkt36 and VSquare. He serves as a regular journalist and editor for both outlets. The operation of Direkt36 was previously directly funded by Transparency International Hungary. Additional supporters of the outlet include the Sigrid Rausing Trust, the Civitates foundation, and the Foundation for Democracy and Pluralism. These organisations operate with funding from Brussels, the United States, and Soros-linked sources. The Foundation for Democracy and Pluralism also provides support to Partizán.” This is an intense must read document for Mike Benz. https://t.co/BzS3tE54PZ — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) November 27, 2026

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When Sullivan said "raw information," what he really meant was information that has been censored and given a stamp of approval by Dolores Umbridge herself, Nina Jankowicz.

The irony of the supposedly independent Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) being controlled and funded $32 million by a corrupt USAID. Layer after layer of meticulously designed SYSTEM of globalist lies and corruption to misdirect and brainwash. Despicable — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) November 27, 2026

If we were Sullivan (and we thank God that we are not), we'd probably be in a full-blown hysteria spiral as well.

A truly delicious ratio for a person who deserves it and a LOT more: https://t.co/h5OAxPvJ7Y — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) November 27, 2026

That's a beautiful ratio.

At least on X, people seemed much more appreciative of the truth and facts revealed in the USAID Files than in Sullivan's weak attempt to shoot the messenger.

@OCCRP It’s not working. We see you as the evil corrupt group you are. There’s more coming. This is just a warmup. Elon was right, the fraudsters shout the loudest. You’ll never get another taxpayer dollar. Go find real jobs you leeches. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) November 27, 2026

That would assume they are qualified for real jobs.

Which is a pretty huge assumption.

Ouch! That hurts:-) — Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) November 27, 2026

There are very few people who don’t miss, Mike Benz is one of them. — Ribz of Tik Tok (@ribzoftiktok) November 27, 2026

He sure didn't miss this time. The screeching from Sullivan and other OCCRP operatives over the past couple of days has proven that.

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Even more embarrassing was how Sullivan has been trying to tweet his way through it after his graft was exposed.

@memetheleft I’m not against their release if it’s done right. This wasn’t. And I’m against their misuse as propaganda for Russian benefit. — Drew Sullivan (@DrewOCCRP) November 27, 2026

LOL. "Done right."

What he means is, the public gets to see what he wants them to see after he has hidden all of the incriminating evidence against him.

The data does not rely on the deliverer. Data is data. Truth is truth. — Kron (@Kronykal) November 27, 2026

Once upon a time, Sullivan used to pretend that he believed that.

What Mike Benz exposed, and what has Sullivan scrambling like one of the biggest roaches of them all, is that he never believed any of it, and would spread agitprop for whoever wrote him the biggest check.

Sorry, chief. That checkbook is now closed.





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