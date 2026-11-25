There is now a website called USAID.gov that serves the following purpose that the Democrats and their media allies won't be talking about very much.

Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.

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We now know why the Dems and lib media were freaking out about cuts to USAID when Trump took office for a second term and had DOGE do their thing.

USAID seems to have been quite a tool for Democrats. Not to save lives, but rather the Left's narratives.

Side note on the USAID money laundering: The head of USAID under Biden was Samantha Power. She weaponized our tax dollars to create the biggest censorship machine in history deployed against the free speech of American citizens in violation of their 1st Amendment rights. And you know who her husband is? Cass Sunstein, a law professor who is widely regarded as 1 of America’s preeminent constitutional legal scholars. Want to know what 1 of his most prolific writings is? “Democracy and the Problem of Free Speech”. This was truly a family affair. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 25, 2026

GDI put nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist to financially assassinate their businesses. GDI killed $200 million in ad revenue to media outlets reporting the wrong "narratives." GDI was recommended to USAID by the US intelligence community. https://t.co/Vdpqo5Y4p1 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 25, 2026

That brings us to how the media went about reporting the cuts to USAID.

Naturally "journalists" didn't look into what was actually being done with much of the money. Instead we heard this kind of spin about the cuts, via @WesternLensman:

US tax dollars were funding USAID global censorship operations. So this is how the US media, Staunch Defenders of Free Speech, framed USAID defunding: Repeated warnings that "14 MILLION PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE!" https://t.co/CQB8lVZ6K7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026

It's clear now the people USAID was trying to save were Democrats and assorted globalist lefties.

@WesternLensman How many more censorship operations are working around the world disguised as humanitarian aid? — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 25, 2026

Place your bets!

@WesternLensman Because saying “100 million people can’t be silenced without that money!” just doesn’t sell the grift. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 25, 2026

If Democrats get their way, this is what will be coming back again at taxpayers’ expense. — XPost (@CBoutell) November 25, 2026

Yep, if you want your tax dollars wasted on more fraud, lies and general corruption, vote for a Democrat president in 2028.

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