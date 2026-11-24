While Hillary was busy crying scandal, Scott Galloway was nursing a broken crystal ball, and the pundits were suddenly VERY worried about capitalism, the rest of the internet did what it does best when Jensen Huang went back to Nvidia. It fired up the AI and turned the man in the leather jacket into a meme machine. We went through a LOT of them, and these are the cream of the crop.
Grab your coffee, because some of these will make you snort it.
The memes are bananaballs….. pic.twitter.com/B8QVKUujxa— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 23, 2026
Serio.
Jensen Huang pulls a George Costanza… pic.twitter.com/SiBlQoQZPa— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) November 23, 2026
Heh.
Meanwhile, at NVIDIA HQ.😂 pic.twitter.com/JhH1ntVCy7— Grummz (@Grummz) November 23, 2026
Would be hard to blame him at this point.
bro just took a week off to play GTA �� �� https://t.co/i0p7P5rfPT— KFC (@kfc) November 23, 2026
Not so much a meme, but it's KFC, you know?
Jensen Huang when he shows up to the Nvidia office this morning pic.twitter.com/NoYzQo5NAI— greg (@greg16676935420) November 23, 2026
THE FIREWORKS.
🚨BREAKING: Jensen the White returns. pic.twitter.com/9TAYegw1wu— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) November 23, 2026
One ring to rule them all.
Jensen Huang after getting reinstated as NVIDIA CEO pic.twitter.com/Xt9v9xJGkJ— Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) November 23, 2026
This one never gets old. Never.
Whoever made this, this is so F**KING COOL to watch. 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/jXO7zyK3q1— Prayush Jain (@jainprayush9) November 23, 2026
It's so catchy.
Jensen Huang in the Matrix, learning how Chinese spies work— ΛRMIN (@Arminn_Ai) November 12, 2026
Wait till the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/RPpXKDunLh
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Guess who’s back?— The Guy Smoking a J (@Theguysmokingaj) November 23, 2026
🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/Szc5eUSTOQ
Back again.
Guess who's back?
Tell a friend.
ain’t nothing but a mistake https://t.co/6sPiorxAsN pic.twitter.com/hdxQZauiy2— 𝔖𝔲𝔫𝔩𝔬𝔳𝔢 (@sunlove) November 23, 2026
You sang along with this one. Admit it.
AI has peaked. pic.twitter.com/yKgqbFxw3d— John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) November 23, 2026
For this topic? Yes.
NVIDIA shareholders are pumped after the return of Jensen Huang 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ccoIdMoLh— Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) November 23, 2026
The dancing ... EL OH EL.
guess who's back 🐱 pic.twitter.com/VIHnrjVdoM— ΛRMIN (@Arminn_Ai) November 23, 2026
GUNDAM STYLLE!
============================================================
Related:
Doctor Who? Spine Surgeon SCHOOLS Abdul El-Sayed on Medicare for All — Challenges Him to Debate
Wait, WHAT?! Throwback Hillary Clinton Sounds a LOT Like Trump on Illegal Immigration (WATCH)
MASK OFF! Mark Ruffalo Wants Chuck Schumer Gone Over His 'Religious Beliefs and Loyalties' (HRM)
Gonna Leave a MARK! Michael Shellenberger DROPS Chuck Todd Like a Bad HABIT for His Nvidia Trump Dig
Bless Her Empty Little HEAD: Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP REEE Nvidia Take Gets ROASTED Into Oblivion
============================================================
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.