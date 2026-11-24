While Hillary was busy crying scandal, Scott Galloway was nursing a broken crystal ball, and the pundits were suddenly VERY worried about capitalism, the rest of the internet did what it does best when Jensen Huang went back to Nvidia. It fired up the AI and turned the man in the leather jacket into a meme machine. We went through a LOT of them, and these are the cream of the crop.

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Grab your coffee, because some of these will make you snort it.

Serio.

Jensen Huang pulls a George Costanza… pic.twitter.com/SiBlQoQZPa — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) November 23, 2026

Heh.

Would be hard to blame him at this point.

bro just took a week off to play GTA �� �� https://t.co/i0p7P5rfPT — KFC (@kfc) November 23, 2026

Not so much a meme, but it's KFC, you know?

Jensen Huang when he shows up to the Nvidia office this morning pic.twitter.com/NoYzQo5NAI — greg (@greg16676935420) November 23, 2026

THE FIREWORKS.

One ring to rule them all.

Jensen Huang after getting reinstated as NVIDIA CEO pic.twitter.com/Xt9v9xJGkJ — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) November 23, 2026

This one never gets old. Never.

Whoever made this, this is so F**KING COOL to watch. 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/jXO7zyK3q1 — Prayush Jain (@jainprayush9) November 23, 2026

It's so catchy.

Jensen Huang in the Matrix, learning how Chinese spies work



Wait till the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/RPpXKDunLh — ΛRMIN (@Arminn_Ai) November 12, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess who’s back?



🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/Szc5eUSTOQ — The Guy Smoking a J (@Theguysmokingaj) November 23, 2026

Back again.

Guess who's back?

Tell a friend.

You sang along with this one. Admit it.

For this topic? Yes.

NVIDIA shareholders are pumped after the return of Jensen Huang 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ccoIdMoLh — Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) November 23, 2026

The dancing ... EL OH EL.

GUNDAM STYLLE!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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