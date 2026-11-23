Remember when Democrats used to be against illegal immigration? No?

Well, Hillary Clinton does, or at least she did once upon a time, before the Democrat Party decided anyone who says the words border security out loud must be a fascist. Somebody dug up an old clip of Hillary that sounds like it could've been ripped straight from a MAGA rally, and it is something else.

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Funny how that works.

Hillary screams into the mic, "DEPORT THEM!!! THEY'RE GONE!!!" Democrats cheer, media praises her "tough stance on border security" as she demands they need to learn English. Oh, how times have changed... 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/uUYYkzDp3j — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) November 21, 2026

Fascinating how much Democrats have 'changed' since they realized that illegals get counted in the census and gosh golly gee, might even accidentally vote here and there. OH WE KNOW, we're not supposed to say anything like that or even consider that illegals are voting in our elections (that makes us evil conspiracy theorists or something) but we can't help but notice how it's changed over the years.

Trump didn't just come up with the idea that our borders shouldn't be wide open.

This is an issue most Americans used to agree on.

@DeepLeaksHQ I don't think it's the times that changed I just think she was disingenuous and lying then and her true colors are coming out now. — Solomon King 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@SolomonKing17) November 21, 2026

That could be true as well. It's hard to know when a Clinton isn't lying.

@DeepLeaksHQ @LaurelBarboza They’re all hypocrites. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) November 21, 2026

@DeepLeaksHQ Votes. They turn on a dime for #votes. If Republicans push amnesty they are finished. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) November 23, 2026

Sadly, that's true.

@DeepLeaksHQ that's before democrats figured out how easily they could buy their votes. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) November 21, 2026

*cough cough*

@DeepLeaksHQ Anyone who believes anything that comes out of a leftist's mouth is a fool. — Mrs. Patriot (@TheMrsPatriot) November 21, 2026

And that's the truth.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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