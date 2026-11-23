Somewhere, a Democrat strategist is going to find a way to blame Donald Trump for the weather, and our money's on Jessica Tarlov.

Nvidia's stock bounced back after Jensen Huang returned as CEO, which is the kind of thing that happens when a company gets its boss back.

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BREAKING: Nvidia stock skyrockets on Huang’s return as CEO, recovering nearly all the losses since he disclosed affair. https://t.co/kyN5N43avI — CNBC (@CNBC) November 23, 2026

But Tarlov looked at a private company rehiring its own CEO and saw a sinister Trump administration plot.

This is another example of market manipulation by the Trump Administration. A lot of rich people just got a lot richer. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 23, 2026

X had some thoughts. Most of them were not kind.

@JessicaTarlov Every time I think we've plumbed the deepest depth of your stupidity, you prove me wrong. Nepo babies gonna nepo. — ScratchyWombat9 (@ScratchyWombat) November 23, 2026

She is rather impressive.

@JessicaTarlov So did everyone with a 401 or pension you angry dimwit — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 23, 2026

All we can do is point and laugh at her these days ...

@JessicaTarlov I'm sure there are very fine people on both sides of this Jessica. — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 23, 2026

We see what he did here.

@JessicaTarlov Trump controls the board at Nvidia? In five years you’ll say “oops I was wrong lol.” — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) November 23, 2026

Heh.

@JessicaTarlov Companies run themselves. It's none of your business. You'd be happier for teacher pension funds suffer dummy? — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) November 23, 2026

@JessicaTarlov Of course. @realDonaldTrump is the board of Nvidia. This might be the most ignorant take I've ever seen. — Matt Locke 🎙️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MattLockeRadio) November 23, 2026

And considering how dumb many of her takes have been ... that's really saying something.

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