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Chuck Schumer Trips HARD Over Fellow Dems in Rush to Probe If Nvidia Put US Nat'l Security at Risk

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 12, 2026 2:28 PM
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Chuck Schumer Trips HARD Over Fellow Dems in Rush to Probe If Nvidia Put US Nat'l Security at Risk
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The CEO of Nvidia has resigned after having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy:

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Does any part of that story sound familiar?

Not to Chuck Schumer, who hopes to soon be the Senate Majority Leader but will face challenges. "Congress must demand answers," says Schumer: 

Really, Chuck? Maybe clean things up in your own party first.

Does Schumer remember Eric Swalwell or has he tried to erase him from memory already?

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Let's hand a question off to Grok:

If Schumer, Jeffries and the Democrats want to investigate something else Nvidia-related maybe they could start here

Check that one out first, Chuck. 

*****

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News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DONALD TRUMP | ERIC SWALWELL | NATIONAL SECURITY

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