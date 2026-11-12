The CEO of Nvidia has resigned after having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy:

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after his affair raised national security concerns. The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO. Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, plunged 10% in premarket trading Thursday. https://t.co/0z66yR7ZPZ https://t.co/Lu0UIb0Z4Z — The Associated Press (@AP) November 12, 2026

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Does any part of that story sound familiar?

Not to Chuck Schumer, who hopes to soon be the Senate Majority Leader but will face challenges. "Congress must demand answers," says Schumer:

Despite Jensen Huang’s resignation, Congress must demand answers from Mr. Huang and others at Nvidia about how they may have put U.S. national security at risk. The Trump administration must also answer for what it did once it learned about Mr. Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Were government officials told not to investigate because of Trump’s relationship with Mr. Huang? What did Trump know when he personally invited Mr. Huang aboard Air Force One? Americans deserve to know that those at the highest levels of power are putting America first, not their bottom line or their personal friendships. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 12, 2026

Really, Chuck? Maybe clean things up in your own party first.

Does Schumer remember Eric Swalwell or has he tried to erase him from memory already?

Eric Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy. Democrats didn't kick him out of Congress. They put him on the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell would most likely be Governor-elect of California right now had he not continually sexually preyed on interns. STFU Schumer. You people are such hypocrites. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 12, 2026

@SenSchumer Now do Eric Swalwell https://t.co/WdVBacOK69 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 12, 2026

Let's hand a question off to Grok:

Hey @grok, did Chuck Schumer ever demand answers from Eric Swalwell about how he may have put U.S. national security at risk by sleeping with a Chinese spy? — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 12, 2026

No. There is no public record of Chuck Schumer demanding answers from Eric Swalwell about his relationship with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine Fang. Declassified FBI documents show Swalwell admitted to physical relations with Fang on multiple occasions. Fang assisted his campaigns with fundraising and interns. Swalwell cut contact after an FBI briefing in 2015. No charges were filed against him. — Grok (@grok) November 12, 2026

If Schumer, Jeffries and the Democrats want to investigate something else Nvidia-related maybe they could start here:

Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time https://t.co/ema457d19t https://t.co/0GyoUb5V4l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 12, 2026

Check that one out first, Chuck.

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