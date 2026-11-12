Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time



Nvidia CEO (for now) Jensen Huang has been a busy guy.

Over the past several days, reports have come out not only that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, but also that he had a second affair with a subordinate.

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Nvidia’s Jensen Huang also had alleged affair with subordinate as new report details CEO’s dalliance in wake of Chinese spy scandal. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/kkHKU0VAR0 https://t.co/1jlj6qFTQN — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2026

There are even some reports surfacing that Huang had a third intimate indiscretion while running Nvidia, America's leading manufacturer of graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI infrastructure.

Needless to say, Huang is about to be looking for a new job.

🚨#BREAKING: Nvidia’s board is reportedly preparing to REMOVE CEO Jensen Huang after it was revealed he had ANOTHER affair, this time with a senior executive who reports DIRECTLY to him. This comes just DAYS after Huang admitted to an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect is a CHINESE SPY. According to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, the board could meet as soon as today to decide his future. Nvidia stock is already TANKING after hours. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 11, 2026

According to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, the board could meet as soon as today to decide his future.



Nvidia stock is already TANKING after hours.

Huang is going to have a lot to answer for while on the unemployment line, but pay attention to that last sentence. Nvidia has been in a freefall since the news first broke, with the stock now having dropped nearly 30 percent.

That is horrible news for anyone who has invested in the company, not to mention countless Americans' 401k retirement accounts.

But you'll never guess who managed to sell their Nvidia stock just in the nick of time, before the crash began.

If you said Nancy Pelosi, that would be an understandable guess. In this case, however, it was her fellow California lawmaker — and suspiciously shrewd investor — Ro Khanna.

Isn't it funny how he seemed to know exactly the right time to start selling?

Well, well, well Rep. Ro Khanna sold $NVDA right before Nvidia's CEO admitted to having a Chinese spy side piece He's a member of the following: - Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party Committee - Taiwan Caucus - High Tech Caucus Apparently, federal agents informed some lawmakers last year that Jensen Huang might be the target of a foreign intelligence operation He avoided a ~26% dip — Trade With Congress (@tradewithcong) November 11, 2026

Hmm. Probably just a coincidence, right, Rep. Khanna?

The kind of coincidence that would land most Americans in jail for insider trading.

He had to have known. Ro Khanna should be investigated immediately. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/BYG98DRKmx — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 11, 2026

When Democrats take control of Congress in January, they have vowed that they are going to investigate everyone who has ever had anything to do with the Trump administration.

Maybe they're shouting so loudly about persecuting their political enemies because they don't want anyone to investigate them.

Photo 1: A man who calls for investigations into Elon Musk. Photo 2: A man who sold his Nvidia stock right before the 30% drop. https://t.co/lj7h9N1tjr — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 11, 2026

He HAD to have known. Start the investigation NOW — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 11, 2026

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Isn’t your 200M net worth enough, @RoKhanna? You have to cheat the system too? Was this sale to help pay for your new 10 million dollar house in Virginia as you prepare for your very, and I mean very, short presidential run? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 11, 2026

We're pretty sure nearly all of that $200 million in rapidly accumulated wealth has come from cheating the system.

But the timing of his — and, of course, his family's — Nvidia stock trades is so obvious that it's a blatant slap in the face to Americans who have to play by the rules.

Ro Khanna sold his NVIDIA stock an hour before the news broke about the CEO’s affair. He’s clearly guilty of Inside HER Trading. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 12, 2026

HA.

We see what you did there.

.@rokhanna Americans are struggling while you are insider trading? — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 11, 2026

Somehow, we get the feeling that the affordability crisis Democrats so successfully campaigned on in 2026 hasn't hit the Khanna kitchen table yet.

It’s always the ones you most suspect — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 11, 2026

This is the same U.S. Representative whose elementary school-age children just so happen to own THREE private golf clubs in Ohio.

We're sure that's totally legit, too.

Ro Khanna is the most corrupt congressman right now. He MUST be investigated by the DOJ. Khanna just happens to sell off all his NVIDIA stock before the fall. He has increased his net worth $200 million since becoming a congressman. Insider trading is a felony. https://t.co/9m78h4zsiG — J (@JayTC53) November 12, 2026

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Deciding which congressman is the most corrupt is like deciding which asp is the most venomous.

But there seems to be no question that Khanna is one of the worst snakes of them all.

It sure would be a shame if, as Khanna is demanding subpoenas for Elon Musk, the FBI, DOJ, SEC, and every other law enforcement agency with jurisdiction raided his homes, hard drives, and accountant's office.

Sadly, we're not going to hold our breath.

But we will remember it the next time Khanna tries to lecture us about corruption.





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