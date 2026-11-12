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Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 12, 2026 8:10 AM
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Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE


Nvidia CEO (for now) Jensen Huang has been a busy guy. 

Over the past several days, reports have come out not only that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, but also that he had a second affair with a subordinate. 

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There are even some reports surfacing that Huang had a third intimate indiscretion while running Nvidia, America's leading manufacturer of graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI infrastructure. 

Needless to say, Huang is about to be looking for a new job. 

According to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, the board could meet as soon as today to decide his future.

Nvidia stock is already TANKING after hours.

Huang is going to have a lot to answer for while on the unemployment line, but pay attention to that last sentence. Nvidia has been in a freefall since the news first broke, with the stock now having dropped nearly 30 percent. 

That is horrible news for anyone who has invested in the company, not to mention countless Americans' 401k retirement accounts. 

But you'll never guess who managed to sell their Nvidia stock just in the nick of time, before the crash began. 

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If you said Nancy Pelosi, that would be an understandable guess. In this case, however, it was her fellow California lawmaker — and suspiciously shrewd investor — Ro Khanna. 

Isn't it funny how he seemed to know exactly the right time to start selling? 

Hmm. Probably just a coincidence, right, Rep. Khanna? 

The kind of coincidence that would land most Americans in jail for insider trading

When Democrats take control of Congress in January, they have vowed that they are going to investigate everyone who has ever had anything to do with the Trump administration. 

Maybe they're shouting so loudly about persecuting their political enemies because they don't want anyone to investigate them

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We're pretty sure nearly all of that $200 million in rapidly accumulated wealth has come from cheating the system. 

But the timing of his — and, of course, his family's — Nvidia stock trades is so obvious that it's a blatant slap in the face to Americans who have to play by the rules. 

HA. 

We see what you did there. 

Somehow, we get the feeling that the affordability crisis Democrats so successfully campaigned on in 2026 hasn't hit the Khanna kitchen table yet. 

This is the same U.S. Representative whose elementary school-age children just so happen to own THREE private golf clubs in Ohio. 

We're sure that's totally legit, too. 

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Deciding which congressman is the most corrupt is like deciding which asp is the most venomous. 

But there seems to be no question that Khanna is one of the worst snakes of them all. 

It sure would be a shame if, as Khanna is demanding subpoenas for Elon Musk, the FBI, DOJ, SEC, and every other law enforcement agency with jurisdiction raided his homes, hard drives, and accountant's office. 

Sadly, we're not going to hold our breath. 

But we will remember it the next time Khanna tries to lecture us about corruption

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ro Khanna. 

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News Topics CHINA | CONGRESS | CORRUPTION | DOJ | CALIFORNIA | NANCY PELOSI

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