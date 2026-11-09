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Carol Roth Gives Tammy Baldwin an Economics Lesson So Easy, Even a Caveman Could Get It (She Won't)

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 09, 2026 4:00 PM
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Carol Roth Gives Tammy Baldwin an Economics Lesson So Easy, Even a Caveman Could Get It (She Won't)
Tannen Maury/Pool via AP


It's kind of cute how some Democrat lawmakers are still pretending that they care about "affordability." Apparently, not everyone got the memo that, now that the midterms are over, Democrats can talk about what they really want to do with their newfound power: punish everyone who opposes them

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But even for those who are keeping up the facade, such as Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, they still don't get it. According to Baldwin — who doesn't seem to understand that taxpayer money is not their money; it's ours — the surefire pathway to affordability is, of course, spend more! 

Say what you will about the Iran war, but it is not "illegal." That's just a word leftists toss around, like "racist" or "fascist."

More importantly, even if she could end the war (which she cannot), all she wants to do is waste that "saved money" on more government programs. 

Because that always works out so well. 

Thankfully, Twitchy favorite and economics guru Carol Roth was able to spell things out for Baldwin so clearly, even a caveman could get it (to borrow from the old, popular GEICO ad campaign). 

It's not rocket surgery. Washington does not have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. This has always been the case. 

If Baldwin had said, "Let's stop spending money overseas so that we can lower the effective tax rate," she might have had a point. But that thought would never even occur to her. 

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It's not as though we have millions of examples of how increased government spending never leads to lower costs. 

Oh, wait. Yes, we do. 

Not to mention all of the fraud built into the system so that politicians can reward their friends. 

Healthcare, college tuition, housing, you name it. The more the government gets involved, the more expensive it gets. 

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...Federal Government just needs to get out of our way! Collectively you ALL are horrible! Do you actually read the room, Americans can’t stand any of you! “The most dangerous words in America are I’m from the Government and I’m here to help”! Get a d*** clue!

What she said. 

Also, there is the pesky little fact that Baldwin has never voted no on a Ukraine funding bill. 

Whoops! 

That is indeed her. 

Obviously, that must be (D)ifferent. 

As is spending our tax dollars on people who have no business being in America. 

Baldwin does not know. We're certain of that. She also does not care. 

Because it's never about "affordability." It's about finding more and more ways to waste taxpayer money. 

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Nope. 

Frankly, even if they were actual reporters and not Democrat Party apparatchiks, we're not sure the "journalists" in the legacy media are smart enough to understand Roth's simple lesson in economics either. 

So, we'll repeat it one more time: 

Unfortunately, not nearly enough politicians — in either party — get this simple concept.

But when it comes to Democrats, the very idea of letting taxpayers keep more of our hard-earned money is anathema to them. 

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We'd be better off with the GEICO cavemen in Congress than senators like Tammy Baldwin

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | INFLATION | TAXES | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TAMMY BALDWIN

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