Carol Roth Gives Tammy Baldwin an Economics Lesson So Easy, Even a Caveman Could Get It (She Won't)



It's kind of cute how some Democrat lawmakers are still pretending that they care about "affordability." Apparently, not everyone got the memo that, now that the midterms are over, Democrats can talk about what they really want to do with their newfound power: punish everyone who opposes them.

Advertisement

But even for those who are keeping up the facade, such as Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, they still don't get it. According to Baldwin — who doesn't seem to understand that taxpayer money is not their money; it's ours — the surefire pathway to affordability is, of course, spend more!

Instead of spending billions of dollars on an illegal war no one asked for, let’s spend that money making your lives more affordable. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) November 8, 2026

Say what you will about the Iran war, but it is not "illegal." That's just a word leftists toss around, like "racist" or "fascist."

More importantly, even if she could end the war (which she cannot), all she wants to do is waste that "saved money" on more government programs.

Because that always works out so well.

Thankfully, Twitchy favorite and economics guru Carol Roth was able to spell things out for Baldwin so clearly, even a caveman could get it (to borrow from the old, popular GEICO ad campaign).

Stop spending money. You’re the problem. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 8, 2026

It's not rocket surgery. Washington does not have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. This has always been the case.

If Baldwin had said, "Let's stop spending money overseas so that we can lower the effective tax rate," she might have had a point. But that thought would never even occur to her.

@SenatorBaldwin Politicians "Spending money to make things more affordable" https://t.co/v1xR1cfWUD — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 8, 2026

“Spend money to make things more affordable.” Biden did this and my eggs were $7 a dozen. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2026

It's not as though we have millions of examples of how increased government spending never leads to lower costs.

Oh, wait. Yes, we do.

Not to mention all of the fraud built into the system so that politicians can reward their friends.

There is nothing congress can do to make my life more affordable in a republic but get the hell out of the way. Anything the government gets involved in is inherently more expensive as you perfectly illustrated with 'fixing' healthcare. Not to mention, you aren't interested in Americans. You and your peers have spent the last 5 days telling Americans what you will be doing to protect illegal aliens that are here raping, murdering and crashing into defenseless Americans on our own highways. — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) November 8, 2026

Healthcare, college tuition, housing, you name it. The more the government gets involved, the more expensive it gets.

What big Government never flippin understands, It’s not your money! Good lord, we’re taxed to death now! Stop spending! Pass a damn comprehensive balance budget act! Single bills only to the damn floor! Term Limits and pay limits for all legislators in both chambers! Good lord,… — Julie_A🇺🇸 (@ChikJulie) November 8, 2026

Advertisement

...Federal Government just needs to get out of our way! Collectively you ALL are horrible! Do you actually read the room, Americans can’t stand any of you! “The most dangerous words in America are I’m from the Government and I’m here to help”! Get a d*** clue!

What she said.

Also, there is the pesky little fact that Baldwin has never voted no on a Ukraine funding bill.

Whoops!

That is indeed her.

Democrats socialist it's okay to spend $182 billion to give to another country, but it's not okay to stop a terrorists let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/2YcoESkWVE — maga Jr (@Jr_nyrican) November 8, 2026

Meanwhile back in reality................... Democrats gave Ukraine $194 BILLLON dollars. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 9, 2026

Obviously, that must be (D)ifferent.

As is spending our tax dollars on people who have no business being in America.

How much did American taxpayers shell out on illegal immigrants thanks to Biden's open border? — AAE (@AAC0519) November 9, 2026

Baldwin does not know. We're certain of that. She also does not care.

Because it's never about "affordability." It's about finding more and more ways to waste taxpayer money.

Advertisement

Cutting income tax makes our lives more affordable. Have you ever even thought about that?? — Haz (@Michael_Haz) November 8, 2026

Nope.

F-ing stupidity! No government spending has EVER made life more affordable. #PutThatInYourPipe — Unrepentant Capitalist (@LouAnth12828523) November 8, 2026

Democrats like you have ALWAYS supported sending billions of dollars to other countries to make their lives more affordable. Not to mention the billions of dollars Democrats support on people that shouldn’t be here to begin with. — Mass Hypnosis (@LongSquat) November 8, 2026

They get to just say dumb things without any journalist asking the most simple question to counter it — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 9, 2026

Frankly, even if they were actual reporters and not Democrat Party apparatchiks, we're not sure the "journalists" in the legacy media are smart enough to understand Roth's simple lesson in economics either.

So, we'll repeat it one more time:

Or, just stick with me here, you could stop spending and let me keep my money, which would make life more affordable for me. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Felonious Mike (@MStarry1776) November 8, 2026

Unfortunately, not nearly enough politicians — in either party — get this simple concept.

But when it comes to Democrats, the very idea of letting taxpayers keep more of our hard-earned money is anathema to them.

Advertisement

We'd be better off with the GEICO cavemen in Congress than senators like Tammy Baldwin.





============================================

Related:

The Democrats Believe That Their Midterm 'Mandate' Is to Become the NKVD

Politico Vies for Pulitzer With Latest Scoop: Katie Miller Supports Her Husband (GASP!)

Jennifer Welch's Podcast Loses a SLEW of Sponsors After Her Vile Giggling About Charlie Kirk

Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again

State of the Archaic: FAA Vows to Modernize Air-Traffic Control ... by Eliminating Floppy Disks

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.