DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

State of the Archaic: FAA Vows to Modernize Air-Traffic Control ... by Eliminating Floppy Disks

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 06, 2026 7:30 AM
Advertisement
State of the Archaic: FAA Vows to Modernize Air-Traffic Control ... by Eliminating Floppy Disks
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast


Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, so we couldn't think of a better way to usher in the holiday travel season than with some nightmare fuel courtesy of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Advertisement

As if air travel in the United States wasn't miserable enough, yesterday we found out that the FAA still uses technology from roughly the Pleistocene Epoch. 

Yes, you read that right. Floppy disks. 

Not even Zip drives. Floppy disks. In 2026. 

We suppose we should give them credit for doing away with punch cards. 

Here is more from Reuters

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will ‌replace by the end of 2028 the outdated floppy disks used for weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic control facilities across the country.

The Enterprise Information Display System will replace four systems dating back to the 1980s and will put important operational information in one place so controllers can quickly see air traffic updates.

“We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement.

"A modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts."

If you're like us, right now, you might be screaming, "Wait, we didn't have that already?"

Between the outdated technology and the Biden administration stocking the FAA with as many DEI air traffic controllers as they could find, it's a miracle that there aren't plane crashes every hour. 

Recommended
MATH IS HARD! Martha MacCallum Makes DSA Leader SQUIRM Asking Her a Very Simple Question (WATCH) Sam J. Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hey, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. 

Baby steps and all that. 

We need at least five more feasibility studies. 

Only because the carrier pigeons had the day off. 

Those birds have got one hell of a union. 

LOL. 

We hear Elizabeth Warren is lobbying for a robust smoke signal-based ATC system. 

Just in time for postage stamps to become obsolete. Chef's kiss, USPS. 

In fairness to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, at least he has recognized this egregious critical infrastructure problem and is working to fix it. He has requested an additional $30 billion in funding to bring the FAA into the late 20th century at least, if not the 21st. 

The previous Transportation Secretary was too busy calling roads racist. 

Advertisement

If you want to see a system handled as archaically, inefficiently, and wastefully as possible, just hand it over to the government. 

We'll soon be back in the era of leeches, bloodletting, and the theory of four humors. 

We would've slept much better tonight in blissful ignorance. 

Sorry for the cortisol spikes that Twitchy readers are now experiencing. 

Here's something to make everyone feel better: 

No, they can't. But they can be ruined if someone accidentally puts their coffee mug — pr a refrigerator magnet — on one. 

And the Left screamed to high Heaven when the DOGE whiz kids wanted to modernize the Social Security system. 

Advertisement

We hear they're all the rage in the fancy big cities. 

HA! 

Well, we suppose that meme makes a good point. 

Still, seeing as how Elon Musk can catch rockets in mid-air and just showed the world an actual flying car, maybe it's time to retire technology from the late 1960s when it comes to American air travel. 

We're almost afraid to ask how the FAA records video: VHS or Beta? 

============================================

Related:

Only Three Decades Too Many: Salon Announces That It Is Ceasing Publication After 31 Years

Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned

Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Bless His Heart: Author (and China Promoter) Shaun Rein Hopes Dems Will Govern Wisely

On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELON MUSK | BIG TECH | SEAN DUFFY | DOGE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

MATH IS HARD! Martha MacCallum Makes DSA Leader SQUIRM Asking Her a Very Simple Question (WATCH)

MATH IS HARD! Martha MacCallum Makes DSA Leader SQUIRM Asking Her a Very Simple Question (WATCH)

Sam J.
Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again

Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again

Grateful Calvin
A Meme Is Born: Democrats Proudly Declare the Upcoming 120th Congress to Be the Gayest Ever

A Meme Is Born: Democrats Proudly Declare the Upcoming 120th Congress to Be the Gayest Ever

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos