State of the Archaic: FAA Vows to Modernize Air-Traffic Control ... by Eliminating Floppy Disks



Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, so we couldn't think of a better way to usher in the holiday travel season than with some nightmare fuel courtesy of the Federal Aviation Administration.

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As if air travel in the United States wasn't miserable enough, yesterday we found out that the FAA still uses technology from roughly the Pleistocene Epoch.

US FAA says it will phase out floppy disks from air traffic control by 2028 https://t.co/PCQfgOdjA8 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2026

Yes, you read that right. Floppy disks.

Not even Zip drives. Floppy disks. In 2026.

We suppose we should give them credit for doing away with punch cards.

Here is more from Reuters:

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will ‌replace by the end of 2028 the outdated floppy disks used for weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic control facilities across the country.



The Enterprise Information Display System will replace four systems dating back to the 1980s and will put important operational information in one place so controllers can quickly see air traffic updates.



“We’re moving away from outdated, manual processes and replacing technology that once relied on floppy disks with a modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement.

"A modern system that allows controllers to instantly share critical flight alerts."

If you're like us, right now, you might be screaming, "Wait, we didn't have that already?"

Oh that makes me feel safe — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 6, 2026

Between the outdated technology and the Biden administration stocking the FAA with as many DEI air traffic controllers as they could find, it's a miracle that there aren't plane crashes every hour.

Next they’ll announce they’ll be Y2K compliant by 2030. — Zeus McCormick (@jrez1982) November 6, 2026

Will they start using CD-ROMs by 2050? — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) November 5, 2026

Hey, let's not get ahead of ourselves here.

Baby steps and all that.

not sure they should rush into this — Andrew Ambrosino (@ajambrosino) November 6, 2026

We need at least five more feasibility studies.

Did they fax this news to you? — DatePalmDiaspora (@PalmDiaspora) November 6, 2026

Only because the carrier pigeons had the day off.

Those birds have got one hell of a union.

Would’ve told us sooner but they ran out of AOL minutes. — Brett Olson (@theXofBrett) November 6, 2026

LOL.

I phased them out over 20 years ago, just after I phased out stone tools. — Chris Delaney (@csdelan) November 5, 2026

We hear Elizabeth Warren is lobbying for a robust smoke signal-based ATC system.

Your periodic reminder that the sticker was invented in 1935 but the US Postal Service didn’t make self-adhesive stamps available nationwide until 1992. — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) November 6, 2026

Just in time for postage stamps to become obsolete. Chef's kiss, USPS.

In fairness to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, at least he has recognized this egregious critical infrastructure problem and is working to fix it. He has requested an additional $30 billion in funding to bring the FAA into the late 20th century at least, if not the 21st.

The previous Transportation Secretary was too busy calling roads racist.

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This is the same government that is talking about banning AI — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) November 5, 2026

If you want to see a system handled as archaically, inefficiently, and wastefully as possible, just hand it over to the government.

Government is so great. Let’s put it in charge of all healthcare. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2026

We'll soon be back in the era of leeches, bloodletting, and the theory of four humors.

You guys, I now understand why things are rough at our nation’s airports. — Brian Davis (@byBDavis) November 6, 2026

Things you probably wish you didn't know... — Jordan Root (@jroot85) November 5, 2026

We would've slept much better tonight in blissful ignorance.

Well, this is terrifying. — Jay W. Richards 🇺🇸 (@DrJayRichards) November 6, 2026

Sorry for the cortisol spikes that Twitchy readers are now experiencing.

Here's something to make everyone feel better:

I don’t know if I should be terrified or reassured that floppy disks can’t be hacked from overseas. — Brett Barker (@brettbarker) November 6, 2026

No, they can't. But they can be ruined if someone accidentally puts their coffee mug — pr a refrigerator magnet — on one.

In the year of our lord 2026, we truly can't trust the government to use any tech from this century. — Natalie Dowzicky (@Nat_Dowzicky) November 5, 2026

And the Left screamed to high Heaven when the DOGE whiz kids wanted to modernize the Social Security system.

And I’ll be retiring my horse and buggy this year. Get me one of them motor cars. — Midwest Bohunk (@MidwestBohunk) November 6, 2026

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We hear they're all the rage in the fancy big cities.

PSA: Real world IT infrastructure is a beast like no other. https://t.co/Ncv12GERnO — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) November 6, 2026

HA!

Well, we suppose that meme makes a good point.

Still, seeing as how Elon Musk can catch rockets in mid-air and just showed the world an actual flying car, maybe it's time to retire technology from the late 1960s when it comes to American air travel.

We're almost afraid to ask how the FAA records video: VHS or Beta?





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