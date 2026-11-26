Ah, Democrat unity. It was fun while it lasted.

The party hasn't even been sworn in with its shiny new majorities, and it's already eating its own. This time it's Rahm Emanuel, Obama's old chief of staff, taking a swing at the 11 House Democrats who voted against Hakeem Jeffries for speaker in the caucus vote, most of them freshly elected progressives and Democratic Socialists.

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And of course, he went straight for the race card.

Rahm Emanuel thinks DSA members who didn't support Hakeem Jeffries are racist: “You’re going to tell the most loyal coalition partner, the African American community, in a moment of history that you’re not gonna get it...You should affirm uniformly...you just came along.” https://t.co/iAemM9drP5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2026

Ok, THIS is gonna be fun. For us, of course, not for them. For them, it's gonna get BUMPY.

Now, to be fair, Rahm didn't actually say the word racist. He didn't have to. When you tell a group of lefties that voting against Jeffries means telling the African American community they don't get their historic moment, the subtext is about as subtle as a brick through a window.

It's honestly kind of beautiful. For years, Democrats have hurled this exact accusation at anyone who dared disagree with them on anything. Now they're turning the cannon on their own socialist wing, and the socialists are learning what it's like to be on the receiving end. Welcome to the club, comrades. We have jackets.

Rahm wasn't done, either. On ABC's This Week, he compared the DSA crowd to the Green Party and the Libertarian Party, told them they're not part of the Democrat Party, and rattled off defunding the police, open borders, and open prisons as their big selling points.

Which, hilariously, sounds an awful lot like everything Republicans have been saying about the Democrat Party for years.

Thanks for the confirmation, BRO.

So here's where we are: Democrats won big, and within a few weeks they're calling each other racists and kicking each other out of the party. Hakeem Jeffries will almost certainly get his gavel in January, but if this is what the honeymoon looks like, the marriage is going to be a real treat.

Pass the popcorn.

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