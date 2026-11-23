Some Democrats say they want to work with President Trump over the next two years, but Hakeem Jeffries (likely the new Speaker of the House) is telegraphing that won't happen. Why? Because newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is a… wait for it…. RACIST! This is so tiring.

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Here’s Jeffries pushing the ‘unity’ Democrats are so known for. (WATCH)

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries tells WH Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to SCREW OFF, he's NOT working with Miller because he's a "racist"



"No! I've made clear, Miller's a stone-cold RACIST. Why would I DEAL with him? This is the architect of Trump's… pic.twitter.com/ZEcc3GqZg8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

(post continues) ...violent mass deportation machine!"Did he say mass deportation machine? 🔥🔥 This is why we love Stephen Miller. Hakeem being happy about him would be WORRYING to me. The fact he's fuming is a good sign of success for Trump over the next 2 years!

Anyone for mass deportations is called a racist lol. Nobody cares for their slander. — Natalie Karris Phillips (@NatalieKarris) November 23, 2026

MAGA believes in equal opportunity deportations; race is immaterial.

Posters say Jeffries’ ‘Hardcore Hakeem’ act is laughable.

Temu Obama acting like a tough guy @RepJeffries there is NOTHING racist about deporting CRIMINAL illegals. — Steve Andrews (@SteveAndrew56) November 23, 2026

Bwahahahahaha.



Cry more Hakeem. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 23, 2026

He can cry, we'll deport — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

'Bon voyage, illegal aliens!' Here’s a tissue, Hakeem.

Commenters already know what to expect from Democrats during the final years of President Donald Trump’s second term — angry, unhinged insanity.

Refusing to even sit down with the White House before he holds the gavel tells you exactly what the next two years look like. Name calling instead of lawmaking. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) November 23, 2026

The level of immaturity that we're going to witness in the next two are going to be outrageous... bank on it 🤨 — DevilsInTheJukebox (@DevilsInJukebox) November 23, 2026

Jeffries is his own worst enemy he will act like a clown as speaker for all the world to see — SavedYourTurn (@GODISREAL1976) November 23, 2026

Then we have another 2 years of do nothing Congress. But in this case, that’s ok. — VinceIsRight (@VinceBroderick2) November 23, 2026

It’ll let policies and initiatives that Trump has already put in place continue unabated.

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Jeffries really sounds like he fears Miller.

HAKEEM: It’s just an excuse so you don’t have to work with him. Such a weak man you are! — Anna Hogan (@annaleehogan) November 23, 2026

Temu Obama… @RepJeffries soon that great big tent of carnival freaks of which you are leading, is going to come crashing down on that huge melon of yours…



🫡🇺🇸 — SoberToker (@pursued_by) November 23, 2026

The truth is Jeffries needs to fear a growing section of his own party. The Democratic Socialists will not be happy to see none of their America-destroying ideas get implemented. They’re going to make his life a living hell, and it will be so well-deserved.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.