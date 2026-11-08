OK, THIS Is Gonna Be FUN: Hakeem Jeffries Lashes Out at RACIST DSA for Cheering AGAINST Him

Hakeem Jeffries is learning the hard way that the Democratic Socialists of America are not interested in a big tent.

They don't even want him IN their tent.

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Womp womp womp.

After DSA-aligned candidates swept several New York primaries earlier this year, their victory celebration included a pointed message aimed squarely at the House Democrat leader. When Jeffries’ face appeared on screen, the crowd broke into chants of “You’re next!”

In a new CNN interview, Jeffries addressed the moment. He observed that the group doing the chanting appeared strikingly homogeneous, a detail others in the room had also noticed.

This was a fancy way of calling the DSA racist ... don't you think?

🚨 Hakeem Jeffries BLASTS DSA Members who chanted "You're next!" at him "It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd." https://t.co/FWxeLEYbPv — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 8, 2026

The comment lands with particular force coming from the man positioned to become the first black Speaker of the House. For years, Democrats have treated demographic diversity as a moral absolute and a political weapon. Now one of their highest-ranking members is essentially noting that the activist wing most eager to purge him looks a lot like the stereotypical progressive base: young, white, and college-educated.

@DSA_Watch So you’re calling the DSA racist? — Jean 🏖 (@jks417) November 8, 2026

Yup.

@DSA_Watch Lolol It's adorable that he thinks being black is going to save him. https://t.co/g7V0ubFTFV — mark (@rhapsodyboard) November 8, 2026

We told them ... the DSA hates the Democrats and have only been using them because their voters are easier to con than Republicans.

Jeffries’ remark about the crowd’s makeup is not exactly a full-throated rejection of the DSA agenda. It is more of a quiet acknowledgment that the people most aggressively trying to push him aside do not look like the working-class and minority constituencies Democrats claim to represent.

Oh, and they're super racist and not diverse at all.

Whether that observation changes anything is doubtful. The socialists have momentum after the midterms, and they have shown little interest in moderating. For Jeffries, the real test of his speakership may not be managing Donald Trump.

It may be managing the people in his own party who already have his picture up on the wall with a target painted on it.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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