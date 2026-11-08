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We SEE You: DataRepublican Makes One Thing BRUTALLY Clear to a Giddy Mary Peltola and HOOBOY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 08, 2026 2:15 PM
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We SEE You: DataRepublican Makes One Thing BRUTALLY Clear to a Giddy Mary Peltola and HOOBOY

In a fiery X post that quickly racked up thousands of likes and shares, data analyst and election integrity watcher DataRepublican zeroed in on the messy Alaska Senate race to argue that ranked-choice voting has finally been exposed as the power play critics always suspected it was.⁠

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With Democrat Mary Peltola holding a narrow first-choice edge over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan while a little-known same-name independent (Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.) sits on the ballot amid accusations of deliberate voter confusion, the post frames the situation as the moment the “fairest system” crowd abandoned any pretense of unity or anti-polarization reform.

It all started here:

Instead, DataRepublican suggests the episode is just the latest evidence of a broader institutional push for structural changes that serve one-party control — and that voters are noticing.

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Post continues:

... and run him to confuse the voters. 

The only positive side of all this is that you are blatantly destroying credibility in the "democracy" ecosystem pushing structural reform down all our throats. It was never about unity. It was always about a power grab and creating a one-party dictatorship. 

This is why the theme of the last two years of the Trump administration will be "Defend the Republic." You guys are pulling a coup on us all in a million directions, and we see it.

We do indeed see it. Now, can we stop it, that's the real question.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | ELECTION INTEGRITY | SENATE

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