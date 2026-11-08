Trouble ALREADY?! LOL! Letitia James Tells DSA They'll Have to Go Through HER to Get Hakeem Jeffries

Gosh, golly, gee ... sounds like our pals in the Democrat Party are already having issues with the Democrat Socialists of America. Huh, who could have seen that coming?

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Oh, that's right, all of us.

New York Attorney General Letitia James decided this weekend was the perfect time to draw a bright red line around House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Speaking at a Brooklyn Democrat leadership event during the SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico, she made clear that anyone in Jeffries’ district who gets ideas about primarying the man now positioned to become Speaker will have to get through her first. She described the would-be challengers as “drunk on power” and promised that she and the neighborhood would go hard to protect “our speaker.”

NY AG Letitia James warns DSA: you target Hakeem Jeffries, you 'mess with me' https://t.co/GKDbrDzNBr https://t.co/OFBCubLlSO — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2026

The warning wasn’t subtle, and it didn’t need to be.

The Democrat Socialists of America and their allies have spent the post-midterm period treating the blue wave as their personal victory lap and demanding that establishment figures like Jeffries and Chuck Schumer either get in line or get out of the way. James, a former Brooklyn councilwoman who has long positioned herself as a progressive fighter, is now playing enforcer for the very institutional power structure the left wing wants to dismantle.

@nypost Lol the DSA doesn’t care — Il fantasma di Brandon (@GreatBrandonsg2) November 8, 2026

Nope. Not even a little bit.

There’s a certain irony in watching one of the party’s most aggressive Trump antagonists suddenly pivot to defending the status quo inside her own ranks. After years of framing every Republican action as an existential threat, James is now issuing territorial warnings to people who share her party label.

The DSA, for its part, has made no secret that Jeffries’ version of leadership isn’t radical enough for their taste, and they were busy holding their own rallies in Manhattan while James was staking her claim in Puerto Rico.

@nypost Hahahaha hahahaha — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 7, 2026

Seriously.

For observers who have spent years watching Democrats paper over their internal divisions with anti-Trump unity, this is the part of the movie where the coalition starts arguing over who actually gets to steer. James is betting that her local base and personal brand are still strong enough to keep the left flank in check. Whether the newly emboldened socialists decide to test that theory in 2028 is another question entirely.

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Either way, the early days of Democratic control in Congress are already looking less like a victory parade and more like a turf war.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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