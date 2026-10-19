'A COUP': DataRepublican Shares DAMNING Internal DSA Transcripts Revealing Plans After 2026 Midterms

DataRepublican has surfaced a large cache of internal transcripts and recordings that map out an operational strategy among Democratic Socialists of America and allied progressive networks. The materials describe a scenario in which a Democrat sweep in the 2026 midterms would position DSA members as frontline activists tasked with generating repeated clashes with the Trump administration — potentially crossing thresholds that prompt invocation of the Insurrection Act — before shifting legitimacy away from the federal government and toward Democratic governors.

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By 2028 the contest would then turn on whether voters accept major structural overhauls, including abolition of the Senate, with the coordinating umbrella identified as the United Democracy Alliance and its intellectual framework drawn from Harvard professor Erica Chenoweth’s research on nonviolent resistance.

The past few days, I got my hands on thousands of new transcripts and hundreds of recordings, thanks to leads from @SKDoubleDub33 and @iamlisalogan . You've heard that the DSA is proposing structural reforms to America, including abolishing the Senate and imposing term limits. What you not have heard is - there is an operational plan to put it all into action. If the Democratic Party sweeps 2026, then DSA will become "foot soldiers" in constant clashes with the administration to cross a "red line" or invoke a "doomsday scenario" - meaning, President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, probably sometime in 2027. Then, a lot of coordinated responses kick off, including delegitimizing the federal government itself and handing that legitimacy to Democratic governors. 2028 then becomes a vote on whether to keep America governance as-is or to burn it all down to appease a "young and brown" demographic. The mysterious group who's been coordinating 50501, Indivisible, and coordinating the NoKings protests is called "United Democracy Alliance" and their intellectual leader is Erica Chenoweth who came up with the 3.5% rule of nonviolent regime change. Patience. I know I've hyped this more than anything else. It's genuinely the biggest discovery I've had. This is an enormous archive. This is only the beginning. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 18, 2026

Post continues:

What you not have heard is - there is an operational plan to put it all into action. If the Democratic Party sweeps 2026, then DSA will become "foot soldiers" in constant clashes with the administration to cross a "red line" or invoke a "doomsday scenario" - meaning, President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, probably sometime in 2027. Then, a lot of coordinated responses kick off, including delegitimizing the federal government itself and handing that legitimacy to Democratic governors. 2028 then becomes a vote on whether to keep America governance as-is or to burn it all down to appease a "young and brown" demographic. The mysterious group who's been coordinating 50501, Indivisible, and coordinating the NoKings protests is called "United Democracy Alliance" and their intellectual leader is Erica Chenoweth who came up with the 3.5% rule of nonviolent regime change. Patience. I know I've hyped this more than anything else. It's genuinely the biggest discovery I've had. This is an enormous archive. This is only the beginning. Only the beginning.

Scared yet? Angry? A little bit of both?

I just ask you to pray to get the message out in the most impactful way possible. A mere 1 year ago, it would not have been possible for a human to connect all the dots in 7000 documents to reconstruct meetings from high-level, secretive, no-recordings alliances. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 19, 2026

Doing our part.

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