LIES As Easily As He BREATHES: Spencer Pratt BODIES Ro Khanna for Praising Commies Destroying France

Leave it to brain trust Ro Khanna to survey the latest so-called 'youth unrest' from French classrooms to Madrid streets to Albanian campuses and conclude the real problem is that Europe just hasn’t fleeced its wealthy enough yet.

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He can't really be this dumb, right? Ok, maybe he can.

The California Democrat is busy recasting the whole thing as idealistic kids simply demanding a future they can believe in — smaller classes, cheaper housing, good jobs, less corruption — while dismissing JD Vance’s suggestion that mass immigration from the Global South might be part of the picture as not merely wrong but morally deficient. Never mind that the places he’s romanticizing already feature heavy welfare states, high taxes, and the exact progressive priorities he wants to import; Khanna would rather diagnose every car-burning tantrum and housing protest as proof that wealth and power have concentrated in the wrong hands.

Someone close to him really should tell him how dumb his posts are.

From the high schools of France to the streets of Madrid to the universities of Tirana, young people are telling their governments the same thing: in an age of massive wealth inequality, they want a future they can believe in. In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes. In Spain, for affordable rent and housing. In Albania, for good jobs and an end to corruption. @JDVance says this is what happens when a nation lets in too many immigrants from the global south. He is not just morally wrong, but misreading the moment. The is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few. This is what happens when young people lose hope in their future. In America, let us listen to our young. We need an economic and political transformation. America's Next New Deal. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

This can't be real.

That's what you're thinking.

We know because we thought the same... but it is.

I unequivocally condemn violence and vandalism. I have always championed my grandfather's example of non-violent protest. Let us not be blind to the anger young people have against the unholy alliance of wealth and power. The billionaires buying politicians. The corruption. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

It's all violence, dummy.

Let me fix that tweet for you: 1. The people rioting in Paris are criminals who are committing crimes. 2. Destroying hard-working people’s businesses is evil and not a valid form of protest. — @jason (@Jason) October 19, 2026

Spencer Pratt demolished Ro:

Of course Rohit Conman sees mass communist riots destroying businesses and historic buildings in Paris and lies about it as some noble “ask” for justice. These commies lie as easily as they breathe. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 19, 2026

This. All of THIS.

The dumbest post on X today goes to Ro Khanna. — Daniel Keenan (@DK_ForCongress) October 19, 2026

Impressively dumb. Yup.

Ro Khanna defends French rioters. Note no condemnation of the violence or the targeting of Jews. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 19, 2026

Ro is definitely pandering to the worst of the worst ... his voters.

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