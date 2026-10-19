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LIES As Easily As He BREATHES: Spencer Pratt BODIES Ro Khanna for Praising Commies Destroying France

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 9:05 AM
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LIES As Easily As He BREATHES: Spencer Pratt BODIES Ro Khanna for Praising Commies Destroying France
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Leave it to brain trust Ro Khanna to survey the latest so-called 'youth unrest' from French classrooms to Madrid streets to Albanian campuses and conclude the real problem is that Europe just hasn’t fleeced its wealthy enough yet. 

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He can't really be this dumb, right? Ok, maybe he can.

The California Democrat is busy recasting the whole thing as idealistic kids simply demanding a future they can believe in — smaller classes, cheaper housing, good jobs, less corruption — while dismissing JD Vance’s suggestion that mass immigration from the Global South might be part of the picture as not merely wrong but morally deficient. Never mind that the places he’s romanticizing already feature heavy welfare states, high taxes, and the exact progressive priorities he wants to import; Khanna would rather diagnose every car-burning tantrum and housing protest as proof that wealth and power have concentrated in the wrong hands. 

Someone close to him really should tell him how dumb his posts are. 

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This can't be real.

That's what you're thinking.

We know because we thought the same... but it is.

HA HA HA HA HA

It's all violence, dummy.

Spencer Pratt demolished Ro:

This. All of THIS.

Impressively dumb. Yup.

Ro is definitely pandering to the worst of the worst ... his voters.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | FRANCE | JD VANCE | JOBS | SPAIN

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